Fortnite leaks share details of upcoming loot pool for Fall Guys mini-game

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, details of the upcoming Fall Guys mini-game have been released online. It would seem that Epic Games is creating a hand-picked loot pool for this upcoming mini-game. It will feature weapons/items from the past as well as those currently in play. Since this will be separate from Battle Royale, it would make sense to change things up a bit.

The information was brought to light by Japanese leaker/data-miner NBRNewsJP. It was further shared by well-known leaker/data-miner Wensoing. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and the information is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at loot pool for Fall Guys mini-game

As suggested by the leaker/data-miner, 11 weapons (including the recently leaked sniper rifle) and nine items will be part of this loot pool. Many imagined the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration would be focused around an obstacle course. However, by the looks of things, it could be an all-out Battle Royale experience of its own.

Here are a few of the weapons/items you could see in the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration:

Weapons

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Pump Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Warforged AR

⁠Hyper SMG

Combat Assault Rifle

Hunter DMR

Combat Assault Rifle

Handgun

Boom Bolt

Heavy Sniper (unreleased)

Items

Shockwave Grenade

Shield Bubble

Crash Pad

Nitro Splash

Med Kit

Shield Potion

Small Shield Potion

As per the information on hands, players will get access to the aforementioned weapons/items depending on how well they perform in-game. As such, those who play better or obtain more points will get access to better gear. However, there could be alternative ways by which players could get hold of them, but it's unclear at the moment.

Leakers/data-miners suggest the release date for the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration being June 17, 2024. More information about the mini-game should appear online in the next few days. The Fortnite x Metallica collaboration could also go live around the same time (Jun 11 - 13, 2024).

