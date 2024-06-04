Fortnite leaks suggest upcoming Metallica concert in Chapter 5 Season 3

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Metallica will be performing in the game soon. It looks like a concert of sorts is planned to occur sometime in Chapter 5 Season 3 (likely the second half). Given that the collaboration is already live via the Wrecked Battle Pass, this was bound to happen.

The information was brought to light by Fortnite leakers/data miners elbuffaloart and ShiinaBR. After digging through files, they were able to find a text which read:

"Used in CH5S3 Metallica Concert."

It seems Epic Games had mistakenly or intentionally left this text in to give the community a hint of the upcoming concert.

However, given that the Fortnite 2024 Roadmap had already hinted of Metallica's debut in Fortnite Festival Season 4, this was not much of a surprise. Nevertheless, this more or less confirms everyone's speculation.

With Fortnite Festival Season 3 ending on June 13, 2024, the next installment will usher in Metallica into the scene. While details regarding their collaboration is limited, cosmetics and Fortnite Jam Tracks will be added to the game, as is the norm.

Coming to the concert itself, it could occur in late June or early July based on what Epic Games has planned. While the leaked roadmap does provide insight, there are no fixed dates for anything. As such, an accurate timeline of events is rather difficult to predict.

That being said, the Metallica concert could be at par with Ariana Grande's Rift Tour. It's been a long time since fans have had a full-scale concert, and this would be the perfect time to have one.

As such, this could be a proper concert rather than merely a Creative experience. If so, it will be on a grand scale. However, there is also the possibility that it could be limited to Fortnite Festival mode. With Epic Games working on numerous things simultaneously, this outcome should be kept in mind.

More information about the concert could surface after the first major update for this season goes live next week.

