When does Fortnite Festival Season 3 end?

Fortnite Festival Season 3 is finally here, and while it was previously theorised that the season would bring Taylor Swift's debut to the game, fans have been pleasantly surprised with the introduction of Billie Eilish in the Season 3 Festival Pass. The event pass brings a ton of new Billie Eilish-themed cosmetics as well as the Green Roots Billie outfit. However, this does beg the question of when Season 3 ends and the Festival Pass refreshes with a brand new artist.

According to the official blog post released by Epic Games, Fortnite Festival Season 3 is set to begin on April 23, 2024, and will end on June 13, 2024. This means that players have almost two months to progress through the Festival Pass and claim the Festival Pass Exclusive style of the Billie Eilish outfit.

Fortnite Festival Season 3 end date and time across all regions

Fortnite Festival Season 3 will end on Monday, June 13, 2024, at 12 AM ET, as highlighted in the new blog post shared by Epic Games.

Based on the information provided in the blog post, the end date and time for Festival Season 3 across different regions are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time ( PST ): Sunday, June 12, 2024, 9:00 PM

): Sunday, June 12, 2024, 9:00 PM Mountain Standard Time ( MST ): Sunday, June 12, 2024, 10:00 PM

): Sunday, June 12, 2024, 10:00 PM Central Standard Time ( CST ): Sunday, June 12, 2024, 11:00 PM

): Sunday, June 12, 2024, 11:00 PM Eastern Standard Time ( EST ): Monday, June 13, 2024, 12:00 AM

): Monday, June 13, 2024, 12:00 AM Brazil, Rio de Janeiro ( BRT ): Monday, June 13, 2024, 1:00 AM

): Monday, June 13, 2024, 1:00 AM UTC : Monday, June 13, 2024, 4:00 AM

: Monday, June 13, 2024, 4:00 AM London, United Kingdom ( GMT / BST ): Monday, June 13, 2024, 5:00 AM

/ ): Monday, June 13, 2024, 5:00 AM Central European Time ( CET ): Monday, June 13, 2024, 6:00 AM

): Monday, June 13, 2024, 6:00 AM India Standard Time ( IST ): Monday, June 13, 2024, 9:30 AM

): Monday, June 13, 2024, 9:30 AM China Standard Time ( CST ): Monday, June 13, 2024, 12:00 PM

): Monday, June 13, 2024, 12:00 PM Japan Standard Time ( JST ): Monday, June 13, 2024, 1:00 PM

): Monday, June 13, 2024, 1:00 PM Sydney, Australia ( AEDT ): Monday, June 13, 2024, 2:00 PM

): Monday, June 13, 2024, 2:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): Monday, June 13, 2024, 4:00 PM

What can players expect from Fortnite Festival after Season 3?

While the introduction of Billie Eilish to the Festival mode certainly calls for excitement, the launch of Season 3 has larger implications for the game's overall future than you may think. The recently leaked roadmap, which predicted Billie Eilish would be the star of Season 3, has been gaining some credibility not just due to Billie Eilish's confirmation but also the end date for Season 3.

This means that the game's leaked roadmap for the rest of 2024 has now more or less been confirmed, and fans of the Festival game mode can expect to see heavy metal icons from Metallica make their debut in Fortnite Festival Season 4.

