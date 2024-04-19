Fortnite leak apparently showcases upcoming collaboration with Metallica, Pirates of the Caribbean, Snoop Dogg and more

Fortnite is prone to leaks that can clue players in on what the future of the game could look like. A new leak has recently been doing the rounds within the community. It originally comes from 4chan, a popular website known for leaks and rumors.

The leak contains a lot of potential content that could come to the title down the line, including collaborations.

It not only suggests the future of Battle Royale seasons but also provides an idea of how other modes in the ecosystem, like the Festival game mode and Rocket Racing, will unfold.

This article breaks down everything that has been seemingly hinted at in the leaked 4chan image.

New Fortnite leak suggests massive collaborations like Pirates of the Caribbean

The Fortnite leak was brought to light by a veteran leaker and prominent source for information on X, iFireMonkey. It features an image that showcases a roadmap for the game's upcoming seasons and collaborations. While everything in the image cannot be deduced completely, given below are some of the things we can make out from the image.

LEGO Fortnite

Introduction of Star Destroyers from Star Wars

Klomobo's introduction in the LEGO game mode

A darker theme for the LEGO game mode around October

Battle Royale

A Mad Max-inspired season

Collaborations with Fall Guys

Collaboration with Metallica

Collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean

A season featuring Doctor Doom

Fortnitemares 2024

Chapter 2 OG launch

Chapter 6 launch

Fortnite Festival

Collaboration with Billie Eilish

Collaboration with Metallica

Collaboration with Karol G

Collaboration with Snoop Dogg

Rocket Racing

A Lava or Aztec-themed season

A season set in the clouds

While the leak should be taken with a grain of salt, it is important to note that some of the claims, such as Chapter 2's return with the OG game mode, have been previously hinted at, meaning there could be some credibility to the leak.

However, nothing is confirmed until Epic Games says so, and players will have to wait to see how much of the leak comes to fruition.

