Fortnite Festival Season 3 x Billie Eilish trailer breakdown

With Fortnite Festival gearing up for Season 3 of the rhythm-based sections of the Fortnite ecosystem, Epic Games has released a brand new trailer that hints at what players can expect from the upcoming season. While Billie Eilish was already confirmed to be the star of the Festival Season 3, the trailer gives players their first look at what the skin looks like in action.

This article breaks down the new Fortnite Festival Season 3 x Billie Eilish trailer to see what clues we can find for the next season of this rhythm-based journey.

Everything that the Fortnite Festival Season 3 x Billie Eilish trailer tells us

The trailer begins with the Billie Eilish outfit being teleported to the game's universe through a Rift before falling through dark clouds in the sky and landing on the ground with force. After the singer gets up and starts walking away, the trailer showcases a series of moments that heavily borrow from her style of imagery in her music videos.

She is even seen hanging out with characters like Doggo and Meowscles from the game's universe. Throughout these moments, the trailer features a few quick shots that feature Billie Eilish's surroundings and outfits glowing in neon green, potentially hinting at a style for the upcoming skin.

The trailer then transitions into the artist performing for a crowd on the Main Stage before jumping and striking a similar pose to the teaser posted by Billie Eilish, ending the trailer.

The trailer features Billie Eilish's hit song All The Good Girls Go To Hell in the backdrop. This essentially confirms the track to be coming to the Festival game mode as a Jam Track alongside many other hits from Billie Eilish's extensive catalog of music.

While the servers are still down for the v29.30 update, Season 3 of the Fortnite Festival as well as the new Festival Pass featuring Billie Eilish should go live in-game when the servers are back up.

