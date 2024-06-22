Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024): Everything we know

The Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024) will begin shortly. This will be the second major downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Based on information provided by Epic Games, this update will usher in a brand-new mode called Reload. A few changes will also be coming to LEGO Fortnite. The way Crafting Benches work will be modified ever so slightly, making it easier for players to craft items/weapons.

Unlike regular downtimes, Epic Games will be taking the servers offline at 12:30 am Eastern Time. The Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024) will begin 30 minutes later at 1 am Eastern Time.

You should try and wrap up your in-game session as soon as possible to avoid the risk of losing out on progress. You could try exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds while waiting for downtime to begin.

How long could the Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024) last?

Since the Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024) is starting three hours earlier than usual, we can assume that the update will take some time. This will reportedly be the last update before Epic Games goes on its summer break (as mentioned by leakers/data-miners). That said, the servers should be online by 6 am Eastern Time latest. In all probability, they should be online well before that.

Epic Games will provide an official update via its blog when the update has concluded. You will then be able to try out the new Fortnite Reload mode. There are also freebies to be earned for those who can manage to complete certain tasks.

Content changes for Fortnite update v30.20

Based on the Fortnite v30.20 update early patch notes, there is quite a bit lined up for today. The Metallica concert: Fuel. Fire. Fury. is slated to go live at 2 pm Eastern Time. It will be held on a Creative map.

That aside, as aforementioned, the Fortnite Reload mode will be accessible. Players will be able to jump onto the OG map and battle it out to win. This mode takes some inspiration from Resurgence in Call Of Duty. As long as one player on a team is alive, the other teammates will be rifted in rather than be rebooted.

The Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could be added to the servers with this update, but there's nothing to confirm this fact. The Magneto Mythic could also be introduced or at the very least added to the servers. Other new content includes weapons/items that could be added to the loot pool once the Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024) ends.

