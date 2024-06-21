Fortnite v30.20 update early patch notes: Chapter 1 Reload, Summer Update, Metallica concert, and more

The Fortnite v30.20 update early patch notes should provide players with a glimpse of everything that the new update is likely to bring to Chapter 5 Season 3. With Epic Games suddenly changing the release date for the update from June 25 to June 22, 2024, it seems like the developers have big plans for the upcoming addition.

This article will break down everything the Fortnite v30.20 update early patch notes have to say and what players can expect to be added to the game.

Fortnite v30.20 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Reload brings back Chapter 1

Fortnite Reload will bring back Chapter 1 in a unique way. (Image via Epic Games)

Possibly the most exciting aspect of the Fortnite v30.20 update early patch notes that no one saw coming is the release of Fortnite Reload, a new game mode that will bring back beloved locations from Chapter 1 in a map separate from the Chapter 5 map.

The confirmation came in the form of a surprise announcement by Epic Games, hinting that the mode will be a place of high energy.

The Reload mode will bring back four iconic Chapter 1 locations while introducing one new landmark that hasn't been seen in the game before. The full list of locations to be introduced in Fortnite Reload is given below:

Tilted Towers

Pleasant Park

Lil' Loot Lake

Retail Row

Sandy Sheets

Summer Update

According to the Fortnite v30.20 early patch notes, the upcoming update is set to be the annual Summer Update, likely adding files for Fortnite's summer events while also serving as the last addition before Epic Games goes on vacation for a month.

While it is not exactly clear as to what will be added for the Summer Update, players can expect to see Summer-themed skins like Midsummer Midas and others return to the Item Shop for purchase. Additionally, the update should add some new Summer skins that will undoubtedly add to the excitement.

Metallica concert

The Fortnite v30.20 update early patch notes also suggest that the patch should add the files for the upcoming Metallica concert, titled "Fuel. Fire. Fury." This is set to be one of the most ambitious concerts Epic Games has planned yet, pushing the heavy metal icons to the stage in its dedicated game mode.

While the set list for the concert is largely unknown as of writing, players can expect Metallica to play some of their biggest hits like Master Of Puppets in their first-ever virtual concert. In addition to this, Epic Games has already provided dates and times for the upcoming event:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

2 PM ET

5 PM ET

11 PM ET

Sunday, June 23, 2024

10 AM ET

2 PM ET

5 PM ET

The event will be made accessible for players through the Discover menu for around 30 minutes after the start times, enabling them to be flexible with the time of joining.

Magneto Mythic

Magneto will soon be released for Battle Pass owners. (Image via Epic Games)

According to the Fortnite v30.20 update early patch notes, Epic Games will also likely introduce Magneto's Mythic weapon to the loot pool. The Magneto Mythic has so far only been seen in the launch trailer for Chapter 5 Season 3 and the key art for Wrecked.

However, since the Magneto Outfit will soon be unlocked in the Battle Pass, the developers may add it to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 as a prelude to the skin.

Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration

There are hints to the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration in the game already. (Image via Epic Games)

Last but not least, the Fortnite v30.20 update early patch notes also hint at the much-anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. Epic Games has already begun dropping clues to the collaboration in the form of a secret Pirates of the Caribbean quest, so it wouldn't be surprising to see other elements be introduced with the new update.

