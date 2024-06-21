Tilted Towers returns, Epic Games announces Fortnite Reload

Epic Games has just dropped a bombshell on the community by announcing Fortnite Reload. This is a brand new game mode that will seemingly bring back classic Chapter 1 locations in a more compact map in an entirely separate game mode from the normal Battle Royale. The announcement came practically out of nowhere after Epic Games posted a short teaser featuring what seems to be the Chapter 1 map.

The teaser did not reveal much about the game mode apart from the fact that it will feature a brand-new map that will include beloved locations from the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 map, like Tilted Towers and Retail Row. It is definitely a pleasant surprise for all players who hold the OG map close to their hearts.

Fortnite Reload is set to bring beloved locations back to the game with a brand-new map

According to the surprise teaser shared by Epic Games on the social media platform X, Reload will be a separate game mode from regular Battle Royale game mode in Fortnite. The map, while smaller in size than previous Battle Royale maps, will feature five locations, four of which have been previously seen. The full list of locations is given below:

Tilted Towers

Pleasant Park

Lil' Loot Lake

Retail Row

Sandy Sheets

It seems like Loot Lake will receive a miniaturised version of it in Fortnite Reload; Epic Games will also introduce a brand new location called Sandy Sheets. It is not yet known what this new landmark will look like, but there are chances that it will heavily borrow from locations previously seen in the game.

Additionally, while it is not confirmed yet, it is possible that Fortnite Reload will serve as a prelude to the previously rumoured Chapter 2 OG game mode that will seemingly close out Chapter 5. With all that being said, get ready to hop into a new mode filled with high energy and forgiveness with Fortnite Reload, as described by Epic Games itself, when it launches tomorrow (June 22, 2024).

