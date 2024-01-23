Fortnite OG leaks hint at major change

Chapter 4 Season 5's nostalgic trip back to Chapter 1's roots left an inedible mark on players, and new Fortnite OG leaks from the v28.10 update have brought news about a potentially exciting future for the game mode. Ever since its success, there has been a resounding demand from the community to see the game mode return.

Fortnite OG was one of the biggest moments in the title's history in a long time as the fond memories of the OG Chapter 1 map and OG loot pool resonated greatly with the Fortnite community, with players both old and new hopping on to revisit the iconic map.

The event was also integrated into the Chapter 4 storyline, justifying this time travel odyssey. However, new Fortnite OG leaks suggest that players will be in for something significantly different.

New Fortnite OG leaks suggest a game mode separate from the mainline Battle Royale

With the release of Fortnite OG amassing 44.7 million players and breaking all previous player count records, Epic Games was prompted to revisit the concept in 2024, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its return.

However, recent Fortnite OG leaks suggest the developer is actively working on Part 2 of the OG saga and treating it as a separate mode or playlist rather than the main Battle Royale experience.

While it is still unclear if Fortnite OG will be joining the game as a permanent or temporary game mode, the game mode received a distinct mode or playlist tag in the v28.10 update and calls for speculation about what the updated tags could mean for the future of Fortnite OG.

The segregation of Fortnite OG into a distinct mode suggests that Epic Games is committed to bringing a new twist to the OG experience in 2024. This move could not only cater to players who are constantly longing for the classic days of Fortnite but also allow the main Fortnite storyline and mechanics to progress and evolve with their own set of updates and innovations.

As more Fortnite OG leaks continue to surface and circulate within the community, this new development from the v28.10 update injects a new level of curiosity and excitement to the return of the beloved game mode.

The prospect of seeing the OG experience return to the game as a separate mode allows for a unique blend of past and present, as it allows the players to choose what era of Fortnite they want to jump into.

