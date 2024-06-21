Fortnite Metallica concert: Start time, how to join, and more

The Fortnite x Metallica collaboration plays a huge role in Chapter 5 Season 3, and fans love it. To make things better, the Fortnite Metallica concert is on the way and might be one of the best Fortnite Festival experiences yet. Titled Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury., the concert will feature some of the band's most popular songs with interactive gameplay. The event is based on their M72 World Tour.

The band's members—Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo, and James Hetfield—are the face of Fortnite Festival Season 4, and players were eagerly waiting for their concert in-game.

Here's everything to know about the Fortnite Metallica concert.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Metallica Concert

Concert time and date

Fortnite Festival Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned in the X post by the official Fortnite account, the Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. event will start this weekend, on June 22, 2024, at 2 PM Eastern time. The showtime for the Fornite Metallica event is as follows:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

2 PM Eastern Time

5 PM Eastern Time

11 PM Easter Time

Sunday, June 23, 2024

10 AM Eastern Time

2 PM Eastern Time

5 PM Eastern Time

The event will be accessible on the Fortnite Discover screen for 30 minutes after the start time, allowing players who are late to still join. Up to four players in a lobby can join the event together.

How to play

Fortnite Metallica concert (Image via Epic Games)

For those interested in experiencing this event, entering it is quite simple. Launch Fortnite and wait for the Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. game mode to appear by default on the "Play" tab. If the mode doesn't appear, navigate to the mode selection tab and search game modes marked "By Epic." There, the Fortnite Metallica concert should be the first visible option. Click on the event and wait for the game to load.

Note that the queue time will be longer than usual due to the high traffic seen during Fortnite concerts. Launch the game 30 minutes before the event starts to avoid any hassle.

Possible songs and rewards

Fortnite Festival Season 4 Pass (Image via Epic Games)

According to the official Fortnite blog post, the concert will feature six of Metallica's fan-favorite songs. While the exact list of the songs has not been released, many superhit songs by Metallica are added to the Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks list in Chapter 5 Season 3. Based on the available information, it is highly likely that these are the fan-favorite six songs that will be featured in the Fortnite Metallica concert:

Fuel

Lux Æterna

Master of Puppets

Ride The Lightning

The Unforgiven

Wherever I May Roam

There are no details about potential rewards during this concert. However, players might likely receive free Fortnite Festival XP rewards as well as other in-game cosmetics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback