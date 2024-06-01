The latest season of Wrecked is rich in lore and keeps the biggest secret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 thanks to the arrival of the Wastelanders in this Fallout-themed season. This season is packed with new named locations and sandy biomes for players to explore and uncover the secrets of the devious new adversaries: the Wastelanders.

This season is rich in new items, vehicle modifications, and a host of new updates. But this seemingly normal map hides one of the biggest secrets in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Here's the biggest secret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

The biggest secret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 hides in plain sight

The biggest hint to the secret is openly displayed in this location

The derailed train hides a sinister secret (Image via Epic Games)

Players can go to the derailed train, and if they look to the right side of the train, they can spot the graffiti of a white-hooded figure on the side. Herein lies the biggest secret in this season of Fortnite. This mysterious hooded figure is known as The Wanderer, the biggest antagonist and character in the ever-developing story of Fortnite.

The Wanderer is prominently displayed on the train (Image via Epic Games)

The Wanderer is a fabled opponent and villain for this season, a character the Oracle had warned about in the last season. In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Zeus strikes Pandora's box and releases the Nitro energy which causes a huge sandstorm and makes craters appear in the map. It also spawns a Leviathan ship that approached the map in Season 3. This ship carried the Wastelanders and The Wanderer.

The Wanderer is a prominent part of the Wastelanders

The Wanderer hides in plain sight (Image via Epic Games)

The Wanderer is a prominent part of The Wastelanders crew and can be the mastermind who pulls all the strings. The Wanderer can be clearly seen in the Level 90 loading screen reward in which The Wanderer hides in plain sight in Megalo Don's crew.

The Wanderer's Graffiti can also be seen in many major Wastelanders locations across the map. Fans and players worldwide cannot stop talking about the biggest secret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

The biggest secret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is being investigated by Hope

Players can find a section of Pandora's box in Hope's spawn point (Image via Epic Games)

When players go to Hope's location on the map, they can see a relic from Pandora's box with graffiti style exactly similar to The Wanderer on the wall. It is also important to notice that the graffiti of Pandora's box is of the same shade as that of The Wanderer.

This relic could be key to understanding the Wanderer's plans for the future. Hope can be heard saying she is examining the dangers that escaped from Pandora's box after her sister Valeria's actions caused it to open. The Wanderer could very well be the “Power stronger than even the gods” that the Oracle warned about in the last season.

The Wanderer is the biggest secret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, and players worldwide cannot stop speculating what this devious fiend will do or when he will make an appearance in this sandy biome of Wrecked. Many players and fans of this popular game speculate that the Wanderer could be a form of the devious Geno that has made its return while others consider this white-hooded figure to be a rogue hero or a former member of the collective known as 'The Seven'.

