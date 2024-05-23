Dota 2 patch 7.36 revealed: Patch notes

Dota 2 patch 7.36 has finally come around, along with Crownfall Act 2. While the wait has been a long one, fans are unlikely to be disappointed with this one. With the introduction of innate abilities and hero Facets, the Dota 2 gameplay is significantly going to change.

While unpacking patch 7.36 will take some (it has some 25k words after all, we counted), we have discussed a few of the highlights we can't wait to see play out.

Also Read: Dota 2 Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud: A Starter's Guide

Dota 2 7.36 patch highlights

The two biggest highlights from Dota 2 7.36 are hero Innate abilities and hero Facets. The first are abilities specific to a hero that will be present from the start of the match. Valve provides two examples:

Innate abilities have arrived with 7.36 (Image via Dota 2)

Dawnbreaker's innate ability makes the entire map visible for 5 seconds when the sun rises.

Kunkka's innate ability ensures he starts with Tidebringer at Level 1 and with four more level ups available.

Hero Facets provide Dota 2 players with the option to choose between abilities to better suit the playstyle of a hero during a specific match or according to player preference. There are two things readers should keep in mind:

Hero Facets debuted with 7.36 (Image via Valve)

Each hero can have at least two Facets.

Players can choose their hero's Facet during the strategy at the start of a match.

A few other major highlights from gameplay and item updates that we feel you need to quickly learn about are listed below. Do keep in mind this list is by no means exhaustive and Sportskeeda's Dota 2 coverage will soon come out more detailed and in-depth report, especially for hero buffs and nerfs.

Strategy time is extended by 15/10/5 seconds for the 1/2/3 weeks immediately after a numbered patch

Glyph of Fortification no longer refreshes when the first Tier 3 tower is destroyed

Glyph of Fortification now refreshes when the first Melee Barracks is destroyed

Roshan's Banner rework

Sange provides +20% Slow Resistance instead of +20% Status Resistance

Dota 2 patch 7.36 patch notes are here

Expand Tweet

The Dota 2 update 7.36 patch notes are as follows:

GENERAL UPDATES

This update introduces two new mechanics for each hero: Innate abilities and Facets

Innate Abilities

Innates are abilities that are present on the hero for the entire game, from the very beginning of every match. Every hero has a unique Innate

The Innate for each hero can be viewed on the Hero page, or in-game by hovering a new icon between the hero talents and abilities

There are two types of Innates:

Some Innates grant a hero a unique effect. For example, Faceless Void slows enemy attack projectiles within range, and Dawnbreaker reveals the whole map to allies when the sun rises

Some Innates change a hero ability to have five levels and get a free ability point at level 1. For example, Kunkka's Tidebringer and Legion Commander's Moment of Courage now start at level 1, and can still be upgraded four more times like normal

Facets

Facets are a hero customization choice that provide the ability to better align the playstyle of a hero with a specific match or player preference. Facets are specific to heroes: Each hero has at least two Facets, and every player can choose the Facet they prefer during strategy time at the beginning of each match

Hero Facets can be viewed on their hero page, below the hero name and tags. They can also be viewed in-game by hovering a new icon between the hero talent and abilities, on the scoreboard, or on the top bar when holding Alt

Facets are set for all players after the strategy time, and cannot be changed during a match. Facet choices aren't revealed to the enemy team until after the game begins

Facets can have a variety of effects, for example:

Viper can choose between adding an AoE damage burst to Poison Attack, or increasing defensive buffs while Viper remains in Nethertoxin

Wraith King can choose between summoning skeletons, or dealing additional curse damage when attacking

Leshrac can choose between his attacks restoring mana, or changing Diabolic Edict to explode faster but deal no damage to buildings

Lone Druid can choose between an improved Spirit Link, granting lifesteal in both directions, or allowing True Form to be cast on the Spirit Bear

Other

Strategy time is extended by 15/10/5 seconds for the 1/2/3 weeks immediately after a numbered patch

Glyph of Fortification no longer refreshes when the first Tier 3 tower is destroyed

Glyph of Fortification now refreshes when the first Melee Barracks is destroyed

AoE Bonuses now affect all auras and Cleave sources

Dominated Creeps no longer allow players to bypass Backdoor Protection

Hero Denies now grant experience to the hero who created the deniable debuff.

Mana Bars are always visible for enemies

Fountain Buff grants Couriers haste movement

If Courier has no items, pressing the Deliver Courier button sends the Courier back home

Mana Cost Reduction effects no longer work on abilities that drain mana over time

Attack Speed Display is no longer normalized to 1.7 BAT. This means heroes’ max attack speed is always 700, and a buff that grants 20 Attack Speed will display as +20 always instead of a different number based on the hero’s BAT (No actual gameplay change, just a display change)

Spell's Cast Range is now always listed with the new icon, which is located near Mana Costs and Cooldown

Holding Alt displays the vision range of all Watchers in the map

Experience gain from Abilities and Wisdom Rune will now show up separately in the post-game XP Breakdown for Dota Plus users

Added a "LEVELS WITH:" parameter for ability descriptions to show which ability needs to be upgraded to level this one

Ability tooltips now show icons next to ability values, indicating that those are upgraded by Aghanim's Shard/Scepter, Talents, or Facets

Updated spectator view controls for live and replays to match vision unlinking

Using Radiant/Dire Fog will now correctly hide members of Radiant/Dire that have had their vision unlinked and are not visible

Using the player perspective on a player whose vision is unlinked will correctly hide units they can no longer see

Pinging items of enemies that can't be seen currently no longer reveals information on whether those items were consumed or not

In demo mode -createhero command supports facets by adding facet name or its number at the end of the command

New Dota Labs Feature: "Persistent Range Indicators" -- If you hold Alt while right-clicking on either your experience indicator, attack range indicator (the stats part of portrait), or an ability/item, the game will draw a persistent range indicator in the world for it. You can only have at most one active at any given time, but it updates automatically when your attack/cast/AoE range changes

New Dota Labs Feature: "Dynamic Health Bar Focus" -- The health bar of any hovered unit will always draw on top of other health bars

Added the ability to type in a hero name to jump to that hero when viewing patch notes in the client

Ability Draft

Innates have the following rules for Ability Draft

Innate abilities that do not appear on a hero's ability bar will be automatically assigned to the hero when spawning in, but cannot be drafted

Innate abilities that can be leveled with skill points are draftable, but will not be automatically assigned when spawning in

All other innate abilities are disabled for Ability Draft

Facets have the following rules for Ability Draft:

You can choose any hero facet belonging to your assigned hero during strategy time

Facets that grant new abilities are disabled

Facets that replace abilities will work if you draft the ability that is being replaced

If a facet has no effect on your hero you can still select it. In game, the facet will notate it has no effect

ITEM UPDATES

ROSHAN'S BANNER

Item Reworked. Now grants invulnerability to all allied lane creeps in radius

Effect radius decreased from 750 to 600

Creeps lose Banner's effect once they leave the radius

Banner duration decreased from 5 minutes to 2 minutes

Melee Hero attacks now deal 2x damage to Roshan's Banner

Cast range decreased from global to 1200

DRAGON LANCE

Can no longer be disassembled

ETERNAL SHROUD

Recipe cost increased from 800 to 900. Total cost increased from 3600 to 3700

ORCHID MALEVOLENCE

Fixed Status Resistance sometimes eliminating Soul Burn's damage

BLOODTHORN

Fixed Status Resistance sometimes eliminating Soul Rend's damage

MAELSTROM

Chain Lightning Damage decreased from 120 to 110

OCTARINE CORE

Health bonus decreased from +625 to +550

Mana bonus decreased from +625 to +550

SANGE

Recipe cost increased from 550 to 650. Total cost increased from 2000 to 2100

No longer provides +20% Status Resistance

Now provides +20% Slow Resistance

YASHA

Recipe cost increased from 550 to 650. Total cost increased from 2000 to 2100

KAYA

Recipe cost increased from 550 to 650. Total cost increased from 2000 to 2100

HEAVEN'S HALBERD

Recipe cost decreased from 200 to 100. Total cost unchanged

No longer provides +16% Status Resistance

Now provides +20% Slow Resistance

MANTA STYLE

Total cost increased from 4550 to 4650

METEOR HAMMER

Recipe cost decreased from 400 to 300. Total cost unchanged

SANGE AND YASHA

Total cost increased from 4000 to 4200

Now also provides +25% Slow Resistance

YASHA AND KAYA

Total cost increased from 4000 to 4200

Now also provides +25% Cast Speed Bonus

KAYA AND SANGE

Total cost increased from 4000 to 4200

No longer provides +25% Status Resistance

Now provides +25% Slow Resistance

Now also provides +25% Mana Cost/Mana Loss Reduction

WIND WAKER

Cyclone Cooldown increased from 13s to 16s

NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES

OGRE SEAL TOTEM

Ogre Seal Flop now plays a flail animation while hero is jumping

You can check out the full Hero Updates for Dota 2 7.36 patch notes here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback