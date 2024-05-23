Dota 2 Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud: A Starter's Guide 

Dota 2 Crownfall Act II: The Deserts of Druud was introduced as part of the game's biggest gameplay update, 7.36. This second overworld map not only features its own set of Tokens, but also main and side quests. Coupled with that, the Druud Pathfinder Pack is this act's bonus content, available for purchase from the Crownfall Store. It boasts two Pathfinder Tokens and the new Songs of the Caravan Music Pack.
Keep reading to learn about the Tokens, encounters, rewards, and more in Dota 2 Crownfall Act II.
Dota 2 Crownfall Act II: The Deserts of Druud breakdown
Tokens in Crownfall Act II: The Deserts of Druud
Earn Act II Tokens by playing unranked and ranked pubs. The same rules from Act I apply here. Every hero has three specific Tokens. You will earn three for a win and one for a loss. In turbo, wins will grant you two Tokens but none for losses.
The following are the Act II Tokens that can be used to progress on the second overworld map:
Encounters in Dota 2 Crownfall Act II
There are 10 encounters in Dota 2 and they are as follows:
- Scrap Merchant
- A Mysterious Cave
- Questing Hearts
- Candyworks Caravan
- Oasis Fishing
- Snapfire's Secret Recipe
- Bat Racer
- Strange Vendor (Pathfinder encounter)
- The Omexe Daily Duel (Pathfinder encounter)
Trade Scrap at the Oglodi shop (Scrap Merchant) for Act II Tokens. Six Scrap can be traded for a Token of your choice. Every unranked and ranked match will grant you two pieces of Scrap, while turbo matches will reward you with one Scrap.
Pathfinder encounters are accessible only after purchasing the Druud Pathfinder Pack to obtain the Pathfinder Tokens. The Ruins of Barzum and The Broken Belt are the two side quests in Crownfall Act II.
Rewards in Dota 2 Crownfall
Here are the rewards up for grabs on the Act II overworld map:
- Crownfall Treasure I
- Crownfall Treasure II
- Crownfall Treasure III
- Showcase Decorations x35
- Crownfall Store Coin x22
- MMR Doubledown Tokens
- Crownfall Candy Sack x42
- Crownfall Act II Loading Screen Treasure
- Griffin Knight Bundle (Dragon Knight's set, main quest reward)
- Crownfall Act II Completionist medal
- Griffin Knight - Toxic Frostburn Helm
- Griffin Knight - Toxic Frostburn Shield (Pathfinder)
- Griffin Knight - Toxic Frostburn Weapon (Pathfinder)
- Centaur Warrunner's Immortal (Pathfinder)
- Effigy Block of Omexe (Pathfinder)
Token management in Dota 2 Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud
Act I Tokens cannot be used in Act II, so you must grind from the start of the Deserts of Druud to earn a substantial amount of Tokens. Avoid playing turbo matches if you plan on grinding, as you will receive no Tokens for a loss in this mode. Instead, focus on normal or ranked pubs to earn more regardless of a loss.
Backdrop of Dota 2 Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud
After Act I, Shen and company team up with the butcher, Pudge, to convince a Kazurai army to help the princess usurp Queen Imperia and reclaim the Eeyrie throne.
A new comic was also issued to discuss the climate tension in the Deserts of Druud between the Oglodi and Kazurai. Famous Dota 2 characters such as Centaur Warrunner, Disruptor, Axe, Sorla Khan, and Underlord made their appearances in the short comic.
Unravel more about the lore by using Tokens and progressing on the map. For a detailed comic breakdown, canons, and exploration, check out our Dota 2 Ascension Day comic breakdown.
