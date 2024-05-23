Dota 2 Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud: A Starter's Guide 

Modified May 23, 2024
Dota 2 Crownfall Act II: The Deserts of Druud was introduced as part of the game's biggest gameplay update, 7.36. This second overworld map not only features its own set of Tokens, but also main and side quests. Coupled with that, the Druud Pathfinder Pack is this act's bonus content, available for purchase from the Crownfall Store. It boasts two Pathfinder Tokens and the new Songs of the Caravan Music Pack.

Keep reading to learn about the Tokens, encounters, rewards, and more in Dota 2 Crownfall Act II.

Dota 2 Crownfall Act II: The Deserts of Druud breakdown

Tokens in Crownfall Act II: The Deserts of Druud

Earn Act II Tokens by playing unranked and ranked pubs. The same rules from Act I apply here. Every hero has three specific Tokens. You will earn three for a win and one for a loss. In turbo, wins will grant you two Tokens but none for losses.

The following are the Act II Tokens that can be used to progress on the second overworld map:

Tokens in Dota 2 Crownfall Act II: The Deserts of Druud

Token Name

Heroes Offering Two Tokens

Heroes Offering One Token

Strength

Axe, Centaur Warrunner, and Ogre Magi

Bristleback, Chaos Knight, Dawnbreaker, Doom, Dragon Knight, Earth Spirit, Earthshaker, Invoker, Kunkka, Legion Commander, Mars, Morphling, Night Stalker, Omniknight, Primal Beast, Pudge, Slardar, Sven, Tidehunter, Timbersaw, Tiny, Treant Protector, Tusk, Underlord, and Undying

Agility

Drow Ranger, Juggernaut, and Meepo

Anti-Mage, Arc Warden, Bounty Hunter, Ember Spirit, Faceless Void, Gyrocopter, Hoodwink, Invoker, Luna, Medusa, Morphling, Naga Siren, Phantom Assassin, Phantom Lancer, Razor, Slark, Sniper, Templar Assassin, Troll Warlord, Ursa, Viper, and Weaver

Intelligence

Oracle, Silencer, and Tinker

Crystal Maiden, Disruptor, Grimstroke, Invoker, Jakiro, Leshrac, Lich, Lina, Lion, Nature’s Prophet, Puck, Queen of Pain, Riki, Rubick, Shadow Demon, Shadow Shaman, Skywrath Mage, Storm Spirit, Templar Assassin, Winter Wyvern, and Witch Doctor

Universal

Dark Seer, Dark Willow, and Techies

Abaddon, Bane, Batrider, Beastmaster, Brewmaster, Broodmother, Clockwerk, Dazzle, Enigma, IO, Lone Druid, Magnus, Marci, Mirana, Nyx Assassin, Pangolier, Phoenix, Sand King, Snapfire, Vengeful Spirit, Venomancer, Visage, Void Spirit, Windranger, and Winter Wyvern

Demon

Shadow Demon, Shadow Fiend, and Underlord

Clinkz, Doom, Lion, Night Stalker, Queen of Pain, Terrorblade, and Warlock

Undead

Necrophos and Wraith King

Clinkz, Death Prophet, Huskar, Kunkka, Lich, Lifestealer, Muerta, Pudge, Pugna, Razor, Spectre, Undying, Vengeful Spirit, and Venomancer

Spirit

Death Prophet and Enigma

Abaddon, Ancient Apparition, Earthshaker, Elder TItan, Lone Druid, Muerta, Spectre, Spirit Breaker, Treant Protector, Vengeful Spirit, and Visage

Beast

Enchantress and Lycan

Batrider, Beastmaster, Brewmaster, Centaur Warrunner, Chen, Disruptor, Earthshaker, Hoodwink, Keeper of the Light, Leshrac, Lone Druid, Luna, Magnus, Mirana, Monkey King, Pangolier, Primal Beast, Riki, Spirit Breaker, Tusk, and Ursa

Monster

Broodmother and Jakiro

Alchemist, Bane, Batrider, Bloodseeker, Bristleback, Darkwillow, Dragon Knight, Faceless Void, Lifestealer, Medusa, Naga Siren, Nyx Assassin, Outworld Destroyer, Puck, Shadow Fiend, Slark, Snapfire, Terrorblade, Tidehunter, Venomancer, Viper, Visage, Warlock, and Weaver

God

Arc Warden, IO, and Zeus

Chaos Knight, Chen, Earth Spirit, Elder Titan, Ember Spirit, Keeper of the Light, Mars, Omniknight, Storm Spirit, Void Spirit, and Weaver

Elemental

Ancient Apparition, Lina, and Phoenix

Bane, Crystal Maiden, Earth Spirit, Ember Spirit, Leshrac, Lich, Morphling, Nature’s Prophet, Puck, Razor, Sand King, Storm Spirit, Tiny, Viper, Void Spirit, Winter Wyvern, and Zeus

Unarmed

Marci

Alchemist, Dark Seer, Lifestealer, Lycan, Nightstalker, Nyx Assassin, Primal Beast, Sand King, Treant Protector, Tusk, Undying, and Ursa

Blade

Anti-Mage, Bloodseeker, Bounty Hunter, Sven, Timbersaw, and Troll Warlord

Abaddon, Alchemist, Axe, Beastmaster, Chaos Knight, Doom, Dragon Knight, Huskar, Juggernaut, Kunkka, Luna, Naga Siren, Pangolier, Phantom Assassin, Pudge, Queen of Pain, Riki, Silencer, Slark, Spectre, Templar Assassin, Terrorblade, and Wraith King

Polearm

Grimstroke, Legion Commander, Monkey King, and Phantom Lancer

Dawnbreaker, Dazzle, Enchantress, Huskar, Magnus, Mars, Nature’s Prophet, Necrophos, Outworld Destroyer, Phantom Assassin, Skywrath Mage, and Witch Doctor

Club

Slardar

Brewmaster, Bristleback, Clockwerk, Dawnbreaker, Disruptor, Elder Titan, Faceless Void, Meepo, Ogre Magi, Omniknight, Spirit Breaker, Tidehunter, and Tiny

Wand

Pugna, Rubick, and Shadow Shaman

Chen, Crystal Maiden, Dazzle, Keeper of the Light, Lion, Oracle, Outworld Destroyer, Skywrath Mage, Warlock, and Witch Doctor

Ammunition

Gyrocopter, Sniper, and Windranger

Clinkz, Clockwerk, Drow Ranger, Hoodwink, Medusa, Mirana, Muerta, Snapfire, Techies, and Tinker

Healer

Oracle

Chen, Dazzle, Enchantress, IO, Necrophos, Omniknight, Treant Protector, Warlock, Winter Wyvern, and Witch Doctor

Pathfinder

Purchase from Crownfall Store for side quests.

Druud Scrap

Earn Druud Scrap for every game you play, win or lose. Six pieces of Scrap can be traded to the Scrap Merchant for a hero token of your choice.

Encounters in Dota 2 Crownfall Act II

Encounters will help you get through the overworld map (Image via Valve)
There are 10 encounters in Dota 2 and they are as follows:

  • Scrap Merchant
  • A Mysterious Cave
  • Questing Hearts
  • Candyworks Caravan
  • Oasis Fishing
  • Snapfire's Secret Recipe
  • Bat Racer
  • Strange Vendor (Pathfinder encounter)
  • The Omexe Daily Duel (Pathfinder encounter)

Trade Scrap at the Oglodi shop (Scrap Merchant) for Act II Tokens. Six Scrap can be traded for a Token of your choice. Every unranked and ranked match will grant you two pieces of Scrap, while turbo matches will reward you with one Scrap.

Pathfinder encounters are accessible only after purchasing the Druud Pathfinder Pack to obtain the Pathfinder Tokens. The Ruins of Barzum and The Broken Belt are the two side quests in Crownfall Act II.

Rewards in Dota 2 Crownfall

Here are the rewards up for grabs on the Act II overworld map:

  • Crownfall Treasure I
  • Crownfall Treasure II
  • Crownfall Treasure III
  • Showcase Decorations x35
  • Crownfall Store Coin x22
  • MMR Doubledown Tokens
  • Crownfall Candy Sack x42
  • Crownfall Act II Loading Screen Treasure
  • Griffin Knight Bundle (Dragon Knight's set, main quest reward)
  • Crownfall Act II Completionist medal
  • Griffin Knight - Toxic Frostburn Helm
  • Griffin Knight - Toxic Frostburn Shield (Pathfinder)
  • Griffin Knight - Toxic Frostburn Weapon (Pathfinder)
  • Centaur Warrunner's Immortal (Pathfinder)
  • Effigy Block of Omexe (Pathfinder)

Token management in Dota 2 Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud

Trade the collected Scrap to earn Tokens (Image via Valve)
Act I Tokens cannot be used in Act II, so you must grind from the start of the Deserts of Druud to earn a substantial amount of Tokens. Avoid playing turbo matches if you plan on grinding, as you will receive no Tokens for a loss in this mode. Instead, focus on normal or ranked pubs to earn more regardless of a loss.

Backdrop of Dota 2 Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud

Axe and Sorla Khan discussing battle plans (Image via Valve)
After Act I, Shen and company team up with the butcher, Pudge, to convince a Kazurai army to help the princess usurp Queen Imperia and reclaim the Eeyrie throne.

A new comic was also issued to discuss the climate tension in the Deserts of Druud between the Oglodi and Kazurai. Famous Dota 2 characters such as Centaur Warrunner, Disruptor, Axe, Sorla Khan, and Underlord made their appearances in the short comic.

Unravel more about the lore by using Tokens and progressing on the map. For a detailed comic breakdown, canons, and exploration, check out our Dota 2 Ascension Day comic breakdown.

