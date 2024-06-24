Fortnite leaks showcase upcoming Pirates Of The Caribbean Landmark - Shipwreck Shallows

New Fortnite leaks have just surfaced and they only add to the ever-building hype for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. While previous reports provided players with a look at the cosmetics attached to the collaboration, the new leak features an in-depth look at a landmark designed specifically for the collaboration - Shipwreck Shallows.

The rumor was brought forward by Japanese Fortnite leaker and personality @FNBRNewsJP on the social media platform X. The user has been consistently providing accurate information regarding Chapter 5, including the v30.20 update.

Fortnite leaks give players their first look at upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean POI

According to the leak shared by @FNBRNewsJP, the Chapter 5 map will be receiving a brand new Point of Interest (POI) themed around the Pirates of the Caribbean universe. The leaker was able to use the data from the in-game files to showcase a 3D view of the location and what players can expect to see featured in the Shipwreck Shallows landmark.

The named location will seemingly be inspired by Lazy Lagoon from the Chapter 1 Season 8 map and feature Jack Sparrow's iconic ship from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the Black Pearl, being anchored in the middle of the lake. The interior of the Black Pearl is thoroughly designed to match the movies, with the ship featuring a multi-level structure alongside various Pirate Cannons also being installed throughout the ship.

Moreover, it seems to be surrounded by wreckage from other vessels, potentially being the reason behind the POI's name of Shipwreck Shallows. In addition to the Black Pearl, the landmark will also see a small pirate base being erected near the lake with the ship, potentially serving as the location for Pirates of the Caribbean NPCs such as Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones.

The Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration is currently slated to launch on July 19, 2024, and players can expect to see hints regarding the landmark and the collaboration pop up in-game in the lead-up to the ambitious crossover.

