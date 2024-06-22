Fortnite leaks show upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean POI

According to recent Fortnite leaks, there will be a brand new POI (Landmark or Named Location) for the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. The images have been brought to light by X user @ImPeQu. Based on what can be seen, a massive pirate ship will be featured on the island. Although this is not the first time a ship has been added to the map, it has been a long time since the last one.

The last ship featured in-game was in Chapter 3 and it was not floating, but rather up in the air due to Chrome. Keeping the past aside, and staying true to the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration, this pirate ship will feature all the bells and whistles.

It looks somewhat similar to the Black Pearl, but unique in its own way. Many of the features present on the version of the ship featured in the franchise are missing. Nevertheless, a pirate ship is still a welcome sight for sore eyes. If nothing else, this one will be anchored in water.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks showcase Pirates of the Caribbean POI

Staying true to their commitment to feature larger-than-life POIs in-game, the one reportedly being created for the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration is no different. A massive pirate ship, fashioned to look somewhat like a Spanish Galleon will likely be added to the game soon. You could also come across various versions of the ship while exploring different LEGO Fortnite seeds.

It will fly tattered black sails and feature three massive masts. There are five lights on the vessel as well that seemingly have a greenish glow. The figurehead on the ship features a winged woman holding a bird. It could be a Dove, as they were used to find dry land.

A few cannons can also be seen on the ship as well as a plank jutting out from the side. Players will likely be walking the plank for fun once the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration goes live.

Aside from the pirate ship, there's also a tiny town or port POI being added to the map. The ship will likely be moored next to it for the duration of the collaboration. Lastly, for those hoping that the ship will move about the map, that's probably not going to happen.

When will the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration go live?

Based on the information provided by Epic Games, the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration will go live on July 19, 2024. This is when the Outfits, Cursed Sails Pass, and other things related to POTC will go live in-game.

On that note, it is unclear for how long it will last. Based on past trends, it will likely run until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Something similar was also seen with other mid-season collaborations in the past such as Avatar: The Last Airbender and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

