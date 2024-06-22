Fortnite leaks suggest OG mythics to be added in Reload mode soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a few OG mythics from Chapter 2 will be added to Fortnite Reload soon. The information was brought to light by leaker/data-mine Wensoing. Given that the mode will take players back in time, it would make sense for Epic Games to add these to the mode. However, there is no timeline in place at the moment.

While the files suggest that these OG mythics will be added, there is no telling when. With the mode being introduced, Epic Games will likely hold back a few weapons/items in reserve to rotate the loot pool every now and then. This will keep things interesting and prevent gameplay from becoming monotonous.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest four OG mythics will be added to Fortnite Reload

While there's no timeline in place for these OG mythics, @Wensoing reported the four that could be added over time. Here is the list:

Skye's Grappler

Brutus' Minigun

Meowscles' Peow Peow Rifle

Kit's Shockwave Launcher and Charge Shotgun

Keep in mind that while the files suggest these are upcoming, they could change based on Epic Games' discretion. Other weapons like Midas' Drumgun could make the cut instead. There is even talk of Junk Rifts and Mechs being added to Fortnite Reload. Depending on feedback from players, the loot pool could change accordingly.

Nevertheless, even if these weapons don't make the cut, others likely will. If nothing else, players will have a fun time using weapons from yesteryears. It will also be a refreshing break from the current loot pool in the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

When will Fortnite Reload go live?

According to Epic Games, this new mode will go live after the first Fortnite Metallica concert ends. With the show being slated to start at 2 pm Eastern Time, the new mode will likely launch around 2:30 pm. It could change based on numerous factors, but this will be the likely timeline.

As for the OG mythics coming to Fortnite Reload, that will not happen for a while. Epic Games will test out the waters for a few weeks to see what changes have to be made before adding anything else.

