Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Bunker Landmark

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is working on a new Bunker Landmark. Data-miner ImPeQu shared this information on X. It would seem that this bunker actually contains (or rather contained) something important, unlike the Secret Bunker from Chapter 2. Based on what can be seen from the files, the bunker has been broken into and the doors have been destroyed, but something is off.

The gates to the bunker have been destroyed from the inside out. This would suggest that someone or something broke out of the bunker, which indicates that perhaps they were being held hostage. There were a few speculations as to who that could be, but the mystery has now been solved for the most part.

Fortnite leaks hint at Wastelander Magneto and Wolverine Weapon X escaping from the Secret Bunker in Chapter 5 Season 3

Expand Tweet

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Based on the interiors of the bunker, it would seem that someone was conducting experiments. Two glass test tanks can be seen shattered and left in ruin. Given that Wastelander Magneto is the only mutant (shall we say, test subject) in-game this season, it could be that he was being tested upon.

Finally, he was able to break out and escape. This solves the mystery for one of the test tanks and is further backed up by the fact that the blast doors to the bunker have been contorted outward. Since Wastelander Magneto can bend metal to his will, this had to be him.

Expand Tweet

Coming to the other test tank, Wolverine, or at least a snapshot of the character was placed in it. There are telltale signs of his Adamantium Claws within the Secret Bunker. This also lines up with the fact that a new Wolverine skin was uncovered during the Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024).

This version of the character is the same one that was showcased in X-Men Apocalypse. It could be added to the Fortnite Item Shop soon.

Could Wastelander Magneto and Wolverine Weapon X play a role in Chapter 5 Season 3?

Expand Tweet

Based on recent Fortnite leaks, Wastelander Magneto will have some interesting dialogues. They shed light on one of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season's biggest secrets. However, other than being an NPC in-game, it's doubtful if he will affect the storyline directly.

As for Wolverine Weapon X, with the leaked Fortnite 2024 roadmap pointing towards Chapter 5 Season 4 being Marvel-themed, he could play an important role. However, for the time being, nothing can be said with certainty. The current phase of the storyline is still in play, and a lot could change by the time it comes to an end.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback