Fortnite leaks suggest Tesla Cybertruck could be added soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the Tesla Cybertruck could be coming to the game soon. This information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey. It would appear that a Tesla Cybertruck Bundle is being developed. This indicates that multiple cosmetics will be featured in-game. Players will soon be able to drive the vehicle around the island as well. But there's more.

Based on the information at hand, it would seem that an image of the Cybertruck will be on the dashboard of the Cybertruck in-game. In the future, this could be changed to feature other images or perhaps even a short video.

With the Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024), still underway, more information regarding the Tesla Cybertruck could be divulged.

Fortnite leaks do not provide a release date for Tesla Cybertruck

While iFireMonkey has made it known that a new vehicle is coming to Fortnite, there is no release date in sight. The Tesla Cybertruck Bundle has only been discovered in the game files, and most of the information related to it are mere placeholders.

Furthermore, with the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration taking precedence, the Tesla Cybertruck could take a while to arrive. On a brighter note, since the Tesla Cybertruck will come in a bundle, this likely means that it will be usable in Fortnite Rocking Racing as well. With many cosmetics being cross-compatibility between modes, this could be a possibility.

However, the Tesla Cybertruck will only be cosmetic. Players will not gain any benefits in terms of gameplay while driving around in it. It will still be susceptible to incoming fire and will explode after taking too much damage.

When it comes to customization options, the Tesla Cybertruck may not have much to offer. The color may be limited to gray for the most part. It is also unclear if it will support vehicle mods. With Chapter 5 Season 3 being forced on vehicular combat, this will be a major talking point.

Epic Games will provide an official update once the Tesla Cybertruck is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

