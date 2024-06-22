Fortnite leaks suggest Junk Rifts and Mechs could return in the Reload mode

New Fortnite leaks have come forward with the release of the v30.20 update, highlighting the return of contentious items like the Junk Rifts and Mechs in the loot pool of Fortnite Reload, a brand-new game mode that pays homage to the game's earlier days. The leaks suggest that these items could be slated for a return to the game as part of the nostalgic mode, given certain hints in the game mode's in-game files.

The leaks regarding the return of the Junk Rifts and the Mechs in the Reload game mode were brought forward by veteran leaker and Fortnite personality iFireMonkey, who has been accurately revealing information about the v30.20 update, adding to the reliability of the information.

New Fortnite leaks hint at Junk Rifts and Mechs returning to OG Reload mode soon

According to the leaks, the Reload mode currently has the Weapon IDs for both Junk Rifts and the B.R.U.T.E. Mechs included in its files. This could be seen as a sign of Epic Games preparing these items to be reintroduced to the game soon, especially since the entire idea around the Reload mode is to bring back elements from Fortnite OG Chapter 1.

Epic Games has already enabled classic weapons like the OG Assault Rifle and the OG Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite Reload, so it's not surprising that the developers are looking to introduce other classic elements from earlier seasons to the Reload mode down the line.

Since Junk Rifts and the Mechs were released during one of the more contentious seasons in the game's history, Chapter 1 Season X, it will be interesting to see how they fit into the Reload mode. It would be especially captivating to see these items since the map for Fortnite Reload is exponentially smaller than regular Battle Royale maps, meaning players must be extra careful around items like Junk Rifts and Mechs when going for the Victory Royale.

Additionally, the reintroduction of these items can be seen as a prelude to more classic weapons returning to the mode down the line, as the Reload mode continues to receive updates in the future.

