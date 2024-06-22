Fortnite leaks suggest players to get freebies for participating in surveys

According to recent Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is planning to make surveys more widely available to the playerbase. To sweeten the deal, you might also be given freebies for participating in them. It's quite a win-win situation for everyone if it comes to fruition. The information was brought to light by veteran leaker/dataminer ShiinaBR. This is an important move for a few reasons.

At the moment, only a select few players usually get sent surveys, both in-game and otherwise. Most of them are gameplay and balancing-related questions concerning certain items/weapons (like the recent Fortnite Nitro Splash nerf). At times, these questions can also be related to a certain mode, mechanic, new feature, etc. Some surveys aim at finding out how popular a certain character or artist from the real world is.

In short, getting more players to sign up for in-game surveys would, in theory, give Epic Games more data to work with. It could help in making better decisions regarding certain in-game features. With a freebie up for grabs, players will be more than happy to spend a few minutes checking boxes.

Fortnite leaks do not shed light on what freebies player could get

Although ShiinaBR mentioned that you will get a free cosmetic, it is not known what type of cosmetic will be given. For those expecting it to be a free Outfit, that is very much out of the question.

Those are reserved for in-game events such as All Sweat Summer (2024) and the upcoming Fortnitemares and Winterfest 2024. You can expect perhaps an Emoji, Emoticon, or Spray, maybe a cool Contrail at most.

Epic Games could be more generous, but based on patterns observed over the years, you shouldn't expect a great deal. On the flip side, you can earn a few amazing freebies during the All Sweat Summer event. You can even earn a few free items by playing Fortnite Reload.

Reload is a Call of Duty Resurgence-type game mode that will offer quick-paced action. It will go live shortly after the first airing of the Fortnite Metallica concert. Expect the competition to be sweatier than usual. For the time being, this is all that's known about the survey freebies.

