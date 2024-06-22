How to get Digital Dogfight Contrail, Pool Cubes Wrap, and NaNa Bath Back Bling for free in Fortnite Reload

Fortnite Reload has just dropped and while it has introduced a brand new map for players to explore its nostalgic offerings, this mode also comes with new free cosmetics. Players can acquire these cosmetics by completing certain quests in the Reload mode, making for the perfect welcome gift to this new experience that pays homage to the early Chapter 1 days.

This article will break down how you can get your hands on the Digital Dogfight Contrail, Pool Cubes Wrap, and NaNa Bath Back Bling for free by indulging in Fortnite Reload and completing its quests.

How to get three new free cosmetics through Fortnite Reload

The Reload mode, like other in-game experiences designed by Epic Games, has challenges and quests tied to them, such as acquiring Chapter 5 Accolades and spending Gold Bars. These challenges are relatively simple and players can complete them to acquire free cosmetics.

Here is a full list of all the quests you can complete to get the free cosmetics:

Thank the Bus Driver (5)

Deal damage to enemy players (5,000)

Outlast players (500)

Complete Reload Daily Quests (12)

Acquire Accolades (10)

Collect items (25)

Collect or spend Bars (500)

Assist or eliminate enemy players (25)

Travel distance after exiting the Battle Bus (5,000)

Survive Storm Circles (25)

Restore health or gain shields (1,000)

Search chests (20)

If you are asking yourself how these quests can provide you with the new free Reload cosmetics, the answer is quite simple. As soon as you complete a certain number of quests, you will receive a particular cosmetic in your inventory. The quest benchmark required to cross for each cosmetic is given below:

3 Quests Completed : Digital Dogfight Contrail

: Digital Dogfight Contrail 6 Quests Completed : Pool Cubes Wrap

: Pool Cubes Wrap 9 Quests Completed: Nana Bath Back Bling

That's not all, however, as completing the Reload quests not only gets you closer to acquiring these free cosmetics but with each quest you complete, you are granted 20,000 XP for the Battle Pass, allowing you to progress through the tiers while exploring the nostalgic new mode.

