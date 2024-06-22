Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 to feature as this year's OG event

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is going to be the next OG event for 2024. The information was brought to light via X user t3ctor and further shared by others such as HYPEX and iFireMonkey. It would seem that the developers initially left or forgot to remove text from the files pointing toward the OG event. This is what it says:

"Apollo Retro: Migrated map files from 11.00 to set up Ch2S2 "retro" map"

This is rather exciting because last year, players got to experience Fortnite Chapter 1 in all its glory. This year, they'll be going back in time to when Midas ruled the island with an iron fist. In fact, the entire storyline may revolve around this anti-hero. Players could also see the GHOST and SHADOW factions in-game.

Not a lot has been revealed in any official capacity, but there is a lot of speculation regarding what players can expect. Since the island was tossed into utter chaos around Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, there's so much that could happen. Sadly, with the Fortnite downtime today (June 22, 2024) coming to an end, no further information about this will be leaked for the time being.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will be the finale for Chapter 5

While information about OG Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is still very limited, one thing is for certain—it will be the last installment in Chapter 5. Much like last year, this phase of the storyline could last for about a month and will culminate in a live event. While this is still largely based on speculation, with Epic Games conducting The Rocket live event last year, they could do another one this year.

That said, although the “how” remains unknown, everything could be linked to The Device live event. If history repeats itself, players may get to experience it again towards the end of OG Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

That said, the series of events that could lead up to this moment is unclear for now. With the timeline changing during the last OG season, for all we know, Midas could be replaced with someone else. Perhaps The Device will never even be created to start with. Whatever Epic Games has planned, it will be interesting for sure.

