The latest season of Fortnite is out, and the world of Wrecked is inviting players into all kinds of chaos. They have the opportunity to earn many accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Players worldwide are enjoying the new named locations, landmarks and a host of new items in this Fallout-inspired map.

Accolades are a great way to earn tons of XP in this season of Fortnite. There are a total of 173 Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Players can earn these accolades in every match and gain bonus XP to unlock the Battle Pass. Here's a list of all Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

There are eight categories of Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

1) First in Match Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

First in Match Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

The First in Match Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 basically involve a player being the first in the match to do a certain task or complete a certain condition. These might be a bit tricky to get but the key to acing them is landing as early as possible. Here's a list of all the First in Match accolades:

Early Bird: First player to pick up a legendary or better item Finders Keepers: First player to collect a weapon from an eliminated player First Strike: First player to get an elimination Quick Exit:First player to be eliminated (Literally get yourself eliminated) Battle Ready: First player to reach maximum shields First Landing: First player to touch the ground Smash and Grab: First player to search a chest Ammo Ace: First player to search an ammo box First Supply Drop: First player to search a supply drop First Catch: First player to catch a fish Swift Scavenge: First player to forage Gearhead: First player to modify a vehicle Adventure Buddies: First player to hire a character Fast Talker: First player to talk with a character Duelist: First player to win a duel against a character The Gift of Life:First player to reboot a player Patch up, Pronto!: First player to revive a player Shopping Spree: First player to purchase an item First Modification: First player to modify a weapon Shady Help Wanted: First player to complete a SHADOW Briefing

These quests can be completed relatively easily.

2) Weapons Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Weapons Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Weapons quests require players to deal damage with specific types of weapons in a match. These can range from Assault rifles, Shotguns, SMGs to explosives and the new Crossbow. Here's a list of all the weapons accolades:

Assault Specialist: 500 Assault Rifle damage in a match Assault Expert: 1000 Assault Rifle damage in a match Assault Master: 2000 Assault Rifle damage in a match Shotgun Specialist: 500 Shotgun damage in a match Shotgun Expert: 500 Shotgun damage in a match Shotgun Master: 500 Shotgun damage in a match Marksman Specialist: 500 Marksman Rifle damage in a match Marksman Expert: 1000 Marksman Rifle damage in a match Marksman Master: 2000 Marksman Rifle damage in a match SMG Specialist: 500 SMG damage in a match SMG Expert: 1000 SMG damage in a match SMG Master: 2000 SMG damage in a match Pistol Specialist: 500 Pistol damage in a match Pistol Expert: 1000 Pistol damage in a match Pistol Master: 2000 Pistol damage in a match Explosives Specialist: 500 Explosive damage in a match Explosives Expert: 1000 Explosive damage in a match Explosives Master: 2000 Explosive damage in a match Melee Specialist: 500 Melee damage in a match Melee Expert: 1000 Melee damage in a match Melee Master: 2000 Melee damage in a match Bow Specialist: 500 Bow damage in a match Bow Expert: 1000 Bow damage in a match Bow Master: 2000 Bow damage in a match Mist of Metal: 250 Shots fired in a match Raining Lead: 500 shots fired in a match High Caliber Hail: 1000 shots fired in a match Jack of All Trades: Deal Damage with 5 different weapon types in a match And The Kitchen Sink: Damage a single player with 5 different weapons in a match

These quests can easily be completed by using specific weapons and dealing certain amounts of damage in a match.

3) Combat Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Combat Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Combat quests involve eliminating or hitting opponents in a certain period or way as well as racking up specific number of kills in a match. Here's a list of all the Combat Accolades:

Single Digit: 5 eliminations in a match Double Digits : 10 eliminations in a match Elimination Collector: 15 eliminations in a match Elimination Hoarder: 20 eliminations in a match Elimination Escapade: 25 eliminations in a match Speed Bump: Hit a player with a vehicle Double Elimination: 2 eliminations within a short duration Multi Elimination: 3 eliminations within a short duration Mega Elimination: 4 eliminations within a short duration Ultra Elimination: 5 eliminations within a short duration Epic Elimination: 6 eliminations within a short duration Anti-Air Personnel: Hit an airborne player Who's the Boss?: Defeat a Boss Headshot: Player downed with a headshot Head Hunter: 10 Headshots hit in a match Get Ahead: 25 Headshots hit in a match Off the Dome: 50 Headshots hit in a match First to the feast: Eliminate a player within 10 seconds of landing Distance Shot: Player downed over 100 meters away10 Ammo boxes searched in a match Long Shot: PLayer downed over 150 metrers away Ludicrous Shot: Player downed over 200 meters away Impossible shot: Player downed over 250 meters away Hired Gun: Follower downed or eliminated a player Unfollowed: Eliminated a follower Right Back at you: 1000 damage to players that have damaged you in a match Vengeful Revenge: Eliminate a player that eliminated you in a match

These Combat quests can be done quite easily by eliminating players, getting headshots and taking long distance shots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

4) Victory Royale Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Victory Royale Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Victory Royale Accolades include getting a Victory Royale in specific situations and scenarios as well as eliminating certain enemies while wearing a crown. Here's a list of Victory Royale Accolades:

Against The World: Win a Squads match as a Solo Three To One Odds: Win a Trios match as a Solo Two to One Odds: Win a Duos match as a Solo Pacifist: Win a match without eliminating an opponent True Pacifist: Win a match without damaging an opponent This One’s For You: Win a match after thanking the Bus Driver I’m Fine, Really: Win a match without restoring health Who Needs ‘Em?: Win a match without gaining shields There’s No Time: Win a match without reloading This Isn’t Zero Build?: Win a match in Build Mode without Building One Man’s Trash: Only deal damage with Common Weapons and Win One Man’s Treasure: Only deal damage with Legendary Weapons or better and win Maximum Overshields: Win a match without losing health Knife To A Gun Fight: Win a match only dealing damage with melee weapons One And Done: Win a match only collecting a single weapon Cannot Be Contained: Win a match without searching containers Storm Runner: Win a match without taking storm damage Over Throne: Win a match after capturing a player’s crown Royal Preservation: Win a match with a Victory Crown Succession: Captured a Victory Crown One Shall Rule: Eliminated a crown wearer while wearing a crown Crown Spree: 3 Eliminations while wearing a crown Royal Vengeance: 5 Eliminations while wearing a crown All Hail The Crown: 10 Eliminations while wearing a crown

These Victory Royale Accolades can be completed by winning matches and getting crowned eliminations throughout the season.

5) Survival Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Survival Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Survival accolades can be easily obtained by surviving in the match till a specific number of opponents are left or gaining specific amounts of shield or health in match. Here's a list of all the Survival quests:

Survivor I: 50 Players remaining in a match Survivor II: 25 Players remaining in a match Survivor III: 10 Players remaining in a match Medical Specialist: 250 Health restored in a match Medical Expert: 500 Health restored in a match Medical Master: 750 Health restored in a match Shield Specialist: 250 Shields gained in a match Shield Expert: 500 Shields gained in a match Shield Master: 1000 Shields gained in a match Can Of Worms: 5 Fish caught in a match Fishmonger: 10 Fish caught in a match Pescatarian: 15 Fish caught in a match Light Breeze: 100 Storm damage survived in a match Barely Raining: 250 Storm damage survived in a match Batten The Hatches: 500 Storm damage survived in a match Relentless: Survive being downed 3 times in a match Carrying: Revive teammates 3 times in a match Helping Hand: Follower revived player or squad member in a match Actually Use Bandages: Bandages used during a match Warm Respite: Health restored using a Campfire

These Survival quests might seem difficult but can easily be completed throughout the season.

6) Resources Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Resources Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Resources quests need players to collect resources like Gold, open chests, or build structures in a match. Here's a list of all the Resources Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

Loot Collector: 5 Chests searched in a match Loot Stockpiler: 10 Chests searched in a match Loot Hoarder: 20 Chests searched in a match Ammo Scrounger: 5 Ammo boxes searched in a match Ammo Scavenger: 10 Ammo boxes searched in a match Ammo Accumulator: 20 Ammo boxes searched in a match Big Spender: 500 Bars spent in a match High Roller: 1000 Bars spent in a match Compulsive Shopper: 2000 Bars spent in a match Gold Rush: 250 Gold Bars collected in a match Gilded Glory: 500 Gold Bars collected in a match Treasure Trove: 1000 Gold Bars collected in a match Demolition Specialist: 50 Structures destroyed in a match Demolition Expert: 250 Structures destroyed in a match Demolition Master: 500 Structures destroyed in a match Village Builder: 50 Structures built in a match Town Builder: 100 Structures built in a match City Builder: 200 Structures built in a match Feed Finder: 5 Foragables collected in a match Bottomless Clip: 1000 Ammo collected in a match Resourcefulness: 1000 Resources collected in a match Medallion Magnet: 3 Medallions held at once in a match

7) Special Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Special Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Special quests involve players completing specific actions in situations such as looting after downed or searching weapon cases in a match. Here's a list of all special quests:

Still Got ‘Em: Elimination after being knocked or eliminated Monumental Monarch: Claim a capture point Friends Til The End: 100 meters traveled carrying a DBNO player Celebrated Crawler: 50 meters traveled while DBNO Graffiti Artist: 10 Sprays in a match Emotional Intelligence: 10 Emotes in a match Better Late Than Never: Land after the first storm forms Vault Breaker: 2 Vaults opened in a match Shadow Organization: 2 SHADOW Briefings completed in a match Weapon Smuggler: 3 Fortnite Weapon Cases searched in a match Flying Fortune: 3 Supply Drones destroyed in a match Rift-Tastic: 3 Rifts used in a match Only The Best: Have an inventory full of Legendary items or better Head On A Swivel: 10 Opponents marked by Scout Specialists in a match Collateral Damage: 250 Damage dealt by Heavy Specialists in a match Supplies Inbound: 150 Ammo supplied by Supply Specialists in a match Doctor’s Orders: 100 Health restored by Medic Specialists in a match Fruits And Veggies: 5 different Fruits or Vegetables consumed in a match

These Special quests can easily be completed by playing a lot of matches and collecting special resources in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

8) Seasonal Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Seasonal Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Seasonal Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 include the special features, items, consumables, and weapons of a particular season. Here's a list of all Seasonal Accolades:

Wasteland Ruler: Win a match while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge Wasteland Warrior: 1000 Damage while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge Wasteland Berserker: 2500 Damage while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge Wasteland Hunter: 10 Eliminations while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge Wasteland Assassin: 20 Eliminations while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge Wasteland Survivor: 50 Players outlasted while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge Road Rage: 1000 Damage while in a vehicle in a match Demolition Derby: 2500 Damage to vehicles in a match Road Trip: 2500 meters traveled in a vehicle Hot Rod: 5 Vehicle mods attached in a match Adrenaline Junkie: 10 Flaming Boost Hoops passed through in a match Sugar Bomb: Nuka Cola consumed in a match Chemical Strike: 1000 damage while infused with Nitro in a match Gauntlet Barrage: 1000 damage with Nitro Fists in a match

These are all the Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. They can be easily completed in Battle Royale or Team Rumble to level up fast and get massive XP. They are available until the end of the season, that is till August 16, 2 am ET.

