All Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jun 02, 2024 10:59 GMT
All Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)
All Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

The latest season of Fortnite is out, and the world of Wrecked is inviting players into all kinds of chaos. They have the opportunity to earn many accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Players worldwide are enjoying the new named locations, landmarks and a host of new items in this Fallout-inspired map.

Accolades are a great way to earn tons of XP in this season of Fortnite. There are a total of 173 Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Players can earn these accolades in every match and gain bonus XP to unlock the Battle Pass. Here's a list of all Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

There are eight categories of Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

1) First in Match Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

also-read-trending Trending
First in Match Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)
First in Match Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The First in Match Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 basically involve a player being the first in the match to do a certain task or complete a certain condition. These might be a bit tricky to get but the key to acing them is landing as early as possible. Here's a list of all the First in Match accolades:

  1. Early Bird: First player to pick up a legendary or better item
  2. Finders Keepers: First player to collect a weapon from an eliminated player
  3. First Strike: First player to get an elimination
  4. Quick Exit:First player to be eliminated (Literally get yourself eliminated)
  5. Battle Ready: First player to reach maximum shields
  6. First Landing: First player to touch the ground
  7. Smash and Grab: First player to search a chest
  8. Ammo Ace: First player to search an ammo box
  9. First Supply Drop: First player to search a supply drop
  10. First Catch: First player to catch a fish
  11. Swift Scavenge: First player to forage
  12. Gearhead: First player to modify a vehicle
  13. Adventure Buddies: First player to hire a character
  14. Fast Talker: First player to talk with a character
  15. Duelist: First player to win a duel against a character
  16. The Gift of Life:First player to reboot a player
  17. Patch up, Pronto!: First player to revive a player
  18. Shopping Spree: First player to purchase an item
  19. First Modification: First player to modify a weapon
  20. Shady Help Wanted: First player to complete a SHADOW Briefing

These quests can be completed relatively easily.

2) Weapons Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Weapons Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)
Weapons Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Weapons quests require players to deal damage with specific types of weapons in a match. These can range from Assault rifles, Shotguns, SMGs to explosives and the new Crossbow. Here's a list of all the weapons accolades:

  1. Assault Specialist: 500 Assault Rifle damage in a match
  2. Assault Expert: 1000 Assault Rifle damage in a match
  3. Assault Master: 2000 Assault Rifle damage in a match
  4. Shotgun Specialist: 500 Shotgun damage in a match
  5. Shotgun Expert: 500 Shotgun damage in a match
  6. Shotgun Master: 500 Shotgun damage in a match
  7. Marksman Specialist: 500 Marksman Rifle damage in a match
  8. Marksman Expert: 1000 Marksman Rifle damage in a match
  9. Marksman Master: 2000 Marksman Rifle damage in a match
  10. SMG Specialist: 500 SMG damage in a match
  11. SMG Expert: 1000 SMG damage in a match
  12. SMG Master: 2000 SMG damage in a match
  13. Pistol Specialist: 500 Pistol damage in a match
  14. Pistol Expert: 1000 Pistol damage in a match
  15. Pistol Master: 2000 Pistol damage in a match
  16. Explosives Specialist: 500 Explosive damage in a match
  17. Explosives Expert: 1000 Explosive damage in a match
  18. Explosives Master: 2000 Explosive damage in a match
  19. Melee Specialist: 500 Melee damage in a match
  20. Melee Expert: 1000 Melee damage in a match
  21. Melee Master: 2000 Melee damage in a match
  22. Bow Specialist: 500 Bow damage in a match
  23. Bow Expert: 1000 Bow damage in a match
  24. Bow Master: 2000 Bow damage in a match
  25. Mist of Metal: 250 Shots fired in a match
  26. Raining Lead: 500 shots fired in a match
  27. High Caliber Hail: 1000 shots fired in a match
  28. Jack of All Trades: Deal Damage with 5 different weapon types in a match
  29. And The Kitchen Sink: Damage a single player with 5 different weapons in a match

These quests can easily be completed by using specific weapons and dealing certain amounts of damage in a match.

3) Combat Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Combat Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)
Combat Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Combat quests involve eliminating or hitting opponents in a certain period or way as well as racking up specific number of kills in a match. Here's a list of all the Combat Accolades:

  1. Single Digit: 5 eliminations in a match
  2. Double Digits : 10 eliminations in a match
  3. Elimination Collector: 15 eliminations in a match
  4. Elimination Hoarder: 20 eliminations in a match
  5. Elimination Escapade: 25 eliminations in a match
  6. Speed Bump: Hit a player with a vehicle
  7. Double Elimination: 2 eliminations within a short duration
  8. Multi Elimination: 3 eliminations within a short duration
  9. Mega Elimination: 4 eliminations within a short duration
  10. Ultra Elimination: 5 eliminations within a short duration
  11. Epic Elimination: 6 eliminations within a short duration
  12. Anti-Air Personnel: Hit an airborne player
  13. Who's the Boss?: Defeat a Boss
  14. Headshot: Player downed with a headshot
  15. Head Hunter: 10 Headshots hit in a match
  16. Get Ahead: 25 Headshots hit in a match
  17. Off the Dome: 50 Headshots hit in a match
  18. First to the feast: Eliminate a player within 10 seconds of landing
  19. Distance Shot: Player downed over 100 meters away10 Ammo boxes searched in a match
  20. Long Shot: PLayer downed over 150 metrers away
  21. Ludicrous Shot: Player downed over 200 meters away
  22. Impossible shot: Player downed over 250 meters away
  23. Hired Gun: Follower downed or eliminated a player
  24. Unfollowed: Eliminated a follower
  25. Right Back at you: 1000 damage to players that have damaged you in a match
  26. Vengeful Revenge: Eliminate a player that eliminated you in a match

These Combat quests can be done quite easily by eliminating players, getting headshots and taking long distance shots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

4) Victory Royale Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Victory Royale Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)
Victory Royale Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Victory Royale Accolades include getting a Victory Royale in specific situations and scenarios as well as eliminating certain enemies while wearing a crown. Here's a list of Victory Royale Accolades:

  1. Against The World: Win a Squads match as a Solo
  2. Three To One Odds: Win a Trios match as a Solo
  3. Two to One Odds: Win a Duos match as a Solo
  4. Pacifist: Win a match without eliminating an opponent
  5. True Pacifist: Win a match without damaging an opponent
  6. This One’s For You: Win a match after thanking the Bus Driver
  7. I’m Fine, Really: Win a match without restoring health
  8. Who Needs ‘Em?: Win a match without gaining shields
  9. There’s No Time: Win a match without reloading
  10. This Isn’t Zero Build?: Win a match in Build Mode without Building
  11. One Man’s Trash: Only deal damage with Common Weapons and Win
  12. One Man’s Treasure: Only deal damage with Legendary Weapons or better and win
  13. Maximum Overshields: Win a match without losing health
  14. Knife To A Gun Fight: Win a match only dealing damage with melee weapons
  15. One And Done: Win a match only collecting a single weapon
  16. Cannot Be Contained: Win a match without searching containers
  17. Storm Runner: Win a match without taking storm damage
  18. Over Throne: Win a match after capturing a player’s crown
  19. Royal Preservation: Win a match with a Victory Crown
  20. Succession: Captured a Victory Crown
  21. One Shall Rule: Eliminated a crown wearer while wearing a crown
  22. Crown Spree: 3 Eliminations while wearing a crown
  23. Royal Vengeance: 5 Eliminations while wearing a crown
  24. All Hail The Crown: 10 Eliminations while wearing a crown

These Victory Royale Accolades can be completed by winning matches and getting crowned eliminations throughout the season.

5) Survival Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Survival Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)
Survival Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Survival accolades can be easily obtained by surviving in the match till a specific number of opponents are left or gaining specific amounts of shield or health in match. Here's a list of all the Survival quests:

  1. Survivor I: 50 Players remaining in a match
  2. Survivor II: 25 Players remaining in a match
  3. Survivor III: 10 Players remaining in a match
  4. Medical Specialist: 250 Health restored in a match
  5. Medical Expert: 500 Health restored in a match
  6. Medical Master: 750 Health restored in a match
  7. Shield Specialist: 250 Shields gained in a match
  8. Shield Expert: 500 Shields gained in a match
  9. Shield Master: 1000 Shields gained in a match
  10. Can Of Worms: 5 Fish caught in a match
  11. Fishmonger: 10 Fish caught in a match
  12. Pescatarian: 15 Fish caught in a match
  13. Light Breeze: 100 Storm damage survived in a match
  14. Barely Raining: 250 Storm damage survived in a match
  15. Batten The Hatches: 500 Storm damage survived in a match
  16. Relentless: Survive being downed 3 times in a match
  17. Carrying: Revive teammates 3 times in a match
  18. Helping Hand: Follower revived player or squad member in a match
  19. Actually Use Bandages: Bandages used during a match
  20. Warm Respite: Health restored using a Campfire

These Survival quests might seem difficult but can easily be completed throughout the season.

6) Resources Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Resources Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)
Resources Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Resources quests need players to collect resources like Gold, open chests, or build structures in a match. Here's a list of all the Resources Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

  1. Loot Collector: 5 Chests searched in a match
  2. Loot Stockpiler: 10 Chests searched in a match
  3. Loot Hoarder: 20 Chests searched in a match
  4. Ammo Scrounger: 5 Ammo boxes searched in a match
  5. Ammo Scavenger: 10 Ammo boxes searched in a match
  6. Ammo Accumulator: 20 Ammo boxes searched in a match
  7. Big Spender: 500 Bars spent in a match
  8. High Roller: 1000 Bars spent in a match
  9. Compulsive Shopper: 2000 Bars spent in a match
  10. Gold Rush: 250 Gold Bars collected in a match
  11. Gilded Glory: 500 Gold Bars collected in a match
  12. Treasure Trove: 1000 Gold Bars collected in a match
  13. Demolition Specialist: 50 Structures destroyed in a match
  14. Demolition Expert: 250 Structures destroyed in a match
  15. Demolition Master: 500 Structures destroyed in a match
  16. Village Builder: 50 Structures built in a match
  17. Town Builder: 100 Structures built in a match
  18. City Builder: 200 Structures built in a match
  19. Feed Finder: 5 Foragables collected in a match
  20. Bottomless Clip: 1000 Ammo collected in a match
  21. Resourcefulness: 1000 Resources collected in a match
  22. Medallion Magnet: 3 Medallions held at once in a match

7) Special Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Special Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)
Special Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Special quests involve players completing specific actions in situations such as looting after downed or searching weapon cases in a match. Here's a list of all special quests:

  1. Still Got ‘Em: Elimination after being knocked or eliminated
  2. Monumental Monarch: Claim a capture point
  3. Friends Til The End: 100 meters traveled carrying a DBNO player
  4. Celebrated Crawler: 50 meters traveled while DBNO
  5. Graffiti Artist: 10 Sprays in a match
  6. Emotional Intelligence: 10 Emotes in a match
  7. Better Late Than Never: Land after the first storm forms
  8. Vault Breaker: 2 Vaults opened in a match
  9. Shadow Organization: 2 SHADOW Briefings completed in a match
  10. Weapon Smuggler: 3 Fortnite Weapon Cases searched in a match
  11. Flying Fortune: 3 Supply Drones destroyed in a match
  12. Rift-Tastic: 3 Rifts used in a match
  13. Only The Best: Have an inventory full of Legendary items or better
  14. Head On A Swivel: 10 Opponents marked by Scout Specialists in a match
  15. Collateral Damage: 250 Damage dealt by Heavy Specialists in a match
  16. Supplies Inbound: 150 Ammo supplied by Supply Specialists in a match
  17. Doctor’s Orders: 100 Health restored by Medic Specialists in a match
  18. Fruits And Veggies: 5 different Fruits or Vegetables consumed in a match

These Special quests can easily be completed by playing a lot of matches and collecting special resources in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

8) Seasonal Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Seasonal Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)
Seasonal Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Seasonal Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 include the special features, items, consumables, and weapons of a particular season. Here's a list of all Seasonal Accolades:

  1. Wasteland Ruler: Win a match while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge
  2. Wasteland Warrior: 1000 Damage while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge
  3. Wasteland Berserker: 2500 Damage while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge
  4. Wasteland Hunter: 10 Eliminations while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge
  5. Wasteland Assassin: 20 Eliminations while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge
  6. Wasteland Survivor: 50 Players outlasted while undergoing a Wastelander Challenge
  7. Road Rage: 1000 Damage while in a vehicle in a match
  8. Demolition Derby: 2500 Damage to vehicles in a match
  9. Road Trip: 2500 meters traveled in a vehicle
  10. Hot Rod: 5 Vehicle mods attached in a match
  11. Adrenaline Junkie: 10 Flaming Boost Hoops passed through in a match
  12. Sugar Bomb: Nuka Cola consumed in a match
  13. Chemical Strike: 1000 damage while infused with Nitro in a match
  14. Gauntlet Barrage: 1000 damage with Nitro Fists in a match

These are all the Accolades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. They can be easily completed in Battle Royale or Team Rumble to level up fast and get massive XP. They are available until the end of the season, that is till August 16, 2 am ET.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी