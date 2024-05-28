How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Easy ways to earn quick XP

The latest season of Fortnite is underway and players are rushing to level up fast in Chapter 5 Season 3 to unlock exciting Battle Pass and bonus rewards. This season comes with many prizes, ranging from skins inspired by the critically acclaimed Fallout series to the all-new Wastelander skins.

This season of Fortnite has players rushing to level up and claim these coveted rewards and flaunt them in the match. To that end, here's how you can level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Here's how you can earn thousands of XP and level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Complete Daily and Weekly Quests

Complete daily quests and level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Daily quests are one of the best ways to get your quota of quests started. These quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 offer 45,000 XP when completed. They are a great way to level up your Battle Pass and get refreshed every 24 hours.

Weekly quests are somewhat tedious but offer 15,000 XP when completed. The game offers 25,000 XP when a certain number of weekly quests are done. These quests also offer additional rewards in the form of wraps, emotes, and back bling.

Lego Fortnite Quests

LEGO Fortnite quests offer thousands of easy XP to players to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3(Image via Epic Games)

LEGO Fortnite is one of the best ways to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. There are a variety of quests you can do in LEGO that yield massive amounts of XP. The 'Getting Started' quests and tutorials offer thousands of XPs. Along with that, you can complete the Try Fishing or the 'Survive and Thrive' quests to gain a lot of XP.

Another way to earn a lot of XP and gain as many as five levels in a single playthrough is by actively playing LEGO Fortnite. It gives up to 4,20,000 XP for roughly four hours of gameplay. Active play includes exploring, hunting, crafting, and surviving. Make sure not to leave your character on AFK for too long as Fortnite has recently started kicking such players from the map.

Milestones and Survival Medals

Milestones are easy quests that are gradually completed as players keep playing throughout the season (Image via Epic Games)

Another way to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is completing the Milestones and the Survivor medals. Completing each milestone gives 5000 XP while achieving a certain number yields bonus XP.

Survivor medals are quests where players must survive the match or score a Victory Royale with a certain number of eliminations. These quests provide a series of XP boosts that help you level up quickly and claim exciting new rewards on the Battle Pass.

Rocket Racing Quests

Rocket Racing quests can easily be completed by doing a few races each day (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most exciting and fun ways to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is to undertake Rocket Racing Quests. These missions are simple and can easily be completed by winning a few races every day.

These three quests offer you an additional 45,000 XP. Pair it with your match quests in Battle Royale and you're easily gaining one level's worth of XP in a day. The Rocket Racing experience easily aligns with Fortnite's new season of vehicle-centric development, featuring the introduction of brand-new skins and vehicle mods.

Creator-made maps and experiences

Fortnite offers thousands of creator-made islands that you can dive into for XP (Image via Epic Games)

Another fun way to make thousands of XPs in a day is to play creator-made islands and UEFN experiences. Players can scroll down on the homepage to find popular creator islands and complete daily rewards quests to gain an additional 18,000 XP when all three are completed. This total is bolstered by the thousands of XPs you get for passive gameplay in creator-made islands.

These three quests can be completed by earning XP in eligible creator-made islands in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Look for the purple XP badge in the description of the map before logging in to earn eligible XP and complete your Daily Discovery quests.

That concludes our foray into listing ways to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. By completing these quests, you can easily reach level 100 and unlock exciting rewards in the Battle Pass. The season has become a fan-favorite with the introduction of all-new vehicle modifications, NPC bosses, and a host of exciting collaborations like Pirates of the Caribbean on the way.

