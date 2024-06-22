Fortnite Nitro Splash has been nerfed (update v30.20)

The v30.20 update in Fortnite brings a lot of exciting changes. However, one of the less exciting ones is that the Nitro Splash has been nerfed. Introduced in Chapter 5 Season 3, Nitro Splash can be applied on both players and vehicles, immediately enabling the Nitro Effect that lasts for 20 seconds. This recent in-game addition is among the most used items in the new season and this nerf might disappoint some players.

HYPEX, a very reliable online source, was the first to point out this change. However, the update is now live and players can experience the nerfed feature in-game. Players should also note that this is not the first time adjustments have been made in the Nitro Splash.

Nitro Splash has been nerfed (update v30.20)

As mentioned in the post, this nerf only affects how much Build Damage the players could give earlier. Before the nerf, players could give a whopping 300 Build Damage after using Nitro Splash. This gave the others no time to save their structures at all, resulting in immediate eliminations.

While there are obvious downsides to nerfing any items in a game, the Nitro Splash nerf seems like a fair change that was required to make the game more balanced and fair for everyone. In the new v30.20 update, the Build Damage has been decreased to 90. This is one-third of the damage players could previously do in-game.

The community has been split up

The comments indicate that the community is deeply divided over this nerf. While many players believe it will make the competitive games fairer, others feel that the nerf has removed the entire theme of Chapter 5 Season 3. If the feedback will lean too much towards the negative side, Epic Games might consider reverting these changes.

When will we receive the Nitro Splash Nerf update for Fortnite?

The Nitro Splash has already been nerfed with the v30.20 content update today. The downtime for this update arrived earlier than usual, starting at 1 am Eastern time. This major update also includes the all-new Fortnite Reload game mode as well as the "Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury." concert that players are very excited about.

