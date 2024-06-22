Fortnite leaks hint at future Magneto dialogue related to The Wanderer storyline

New Fortnite leaks have surfaced with the release of the v30.20 update for Chapter 5 Season 3, and they involve none other than Magneto, who is set to debut to the Battle Pass soon. While the introduction of the master of magnetism as an outfit is exciting in and of itself, it seems his involvement will expand past the purely cosmetic.

This comes on the heels of new leaks from reliable leaker @Wensoing showcasing new voice lines for Magneto, with the character hinting at a figure that even he finds strange. If you know about Magneto from the comics and his status as one of the most powerful mutants, it should be clear that if Magneto finds something strange, it shouldn't be taken lightly.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leaks suggest Magneto is aware of The Wanderer's presence

According to the leaked dialogue, when Magneto comes to the Battle Royale Island as one of the many NPCs in Chapter 5 Season 3, players will be able to talk to him and discuss certain happenings around the Island. In the leaked dialogue, Magneto explains how he has been noticing something on the horizon of the Island while alluding to visions of a stranger.

While the dialogues don't explicitly state it, it can be deduced that Magneto is talking about The Wanderer, the enigmatic figure that has been making its mark on the Island in Chapter 5 Season 3. The Wanderer was first seen in the Nitro Fusion Megalo Don Loading Screen and has been becoming a growing presence on the Island as Chapter 5 Season 3 unfolds.

All of these hints could mean that even Magneto is scared of The Wanderer and what he is capable of, which is not surprising since the character was teased all the way back in Chapter 5 Season 2, a season involving literal Greek Gods. As Chapter 5 Season 3 unfolds further, it will certainly be interesting to see what Epic Games has in store for The Wanderer and the storyline overall.

