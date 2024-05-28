All NPC locations and what they offer in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3's arrival has brought with it not just a fresh theme and battle pass for players to explore, but also a new set of NPCs and bosses. These NPCs offer a wide range of weapons, services, and utility items to players as they journey to secure the Victory Royale. However, they must make sure they have enough Gold Bars in their inventory when dealing with these NPCs.

As of the v30.00 update, there are a total of 12 NPCs and four Bosses present on the Island. As Chapter 5 Season 3 unfolds further, more NPCs could arrive on the map. That being said, here is where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Note: The locations and services of NPCs/Bosses in Chapter 5 Season 3 are subject to change after each significant update.

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and what they sell

All NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Listed below are the designated locations of various NPCs in Chapter 5 Season 3, along with the equipment and services that you can acquire from them:

Centurion: Can be found north of Lavish Lair (Named Location) at Piney Lane (Landmark): Hire (200) and Hammer Pump Shotgun (300).

Can be found north of Lavish Lair (Named Location) at Piney Lane (Landmark): Hire (200) and Hammer Pump Shotgun (300). Oscar: Can be found at Classy Courts (Named Location): Duel (Mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun).

Can be found at Classy Courts (Named Location): Duel (Mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun). Triage Trooper: Can be found southeast of Classy Courts (Named Location) at Rescue Station (Landmark): Hire (200) and Harbinger SMG (300).

Can be found southeast of Classy Courts (Named Location) at Rescue Station (Landmark): Hire (200) and Harbinger SMG (300). Artemis: Can be found at Mount Olympus (Named Location): Hire (200) and Harbinger SMG (300).

Can be found at Mount Olympus (Named Location): Hire (200) and Harbinger SMG (300). Ruckus: Can be found southwest of Brawler's Battleground (Named Location) at Lil Dirty Dock (Landmark): Hire (200) and Boom Bolt (300).

Can be found southwest of Brawler's Battleground (Named Location) at Lil Dirty Dock (Landmark): Hire (200) and Boom Bolt (300). Brite Raider: Can be found south of Megalo Depot (Landmark): Boom Bolt (300) and Repair Torch (25).

Can be found south of Megalo Depot (Landmark): Boom Bolt (300) and Repair Torch (25). Peabody: Can be found northwest of Redline Rig (Named Location) at Pea Bois HQ (Landmark): Hammer Pump Shotgun (300), Nitro Splash (100), and Repair Torch (25).

Can be found northwest of Redline Rig (Named Location) at Pea Bois HQ (Landmark): Hammer Pump Shotgun (300), Nitro Splash (100), and Repair Torch (25). Vengeance Jones: Can be found northeast of Brutal Beachhead (Named Location) at The Wreckmill (Landmark): Warforged Assault Rifle (300) and Chug Splash (120).

Can be found northeast of Brutal Beachhead (Named Location) at The Wreckmill (Landmark): Warforged Assault Rifle (300) and Chug Splash (120). Hope: Can be found east of Sandy Steppes (Named Location): Tactical Assault Rifle (300) and Shockwave Grenades (100).

Can be found east of Sandy Steppes (Named Location): Tactical Assault Rifle (300) and Shockwave Grenades (100). Rust: Can be found west of Sandy Steppes (Named Location) at Sandy Strip (Landmark): Combat Shotgun (300).

Can be found west of Sandy Steppes (Named Location) at Sandy Strip (Landmark): Combat Shotgun (300). Cerberus: Can be found at Grim Gate (Named Location): Duel (Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun).

Can be found at Grim Gate (Named Location): Duel (Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun). Peelosopher Bananocrates: Can be found at Restored Reels (Named Location): Patch Up (100) and Shield Bubble Jr. (120).

Where to find all Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

All Bosses in Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

In addition to the hirable and compatible NPCs, there are three bosses across the Island. They can be found either patrolling the Island with the War Bus and their Mythic Nitro Cars or at their assigned Named Locations in Chapter 5 Season 3:

Megalo Don: Can be found at Brutal Beachhead: Defeat to obtain Megalo Don's Medallion, Megalo Don's Nitro Fists, and Megalo Don's Combat Shotgun.

Can be found at Brutal Beachhead: Defeat to obtain Megalo Don's Medallion, Megalo Don's Nitro Fists, and Megalo Don's Combat Shotgun. The Machinist: Can be found at Redline Rig: Defeat to obtain The Machinist's Medallion and The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle.

Can be found at Redline Rig: Defeat to obtain The Machinist's Medallion and The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle. Ringmaster Scarr: Can be found at Nitrodrome: Defeat to obtain Ringmaster Scarr's Medallion and Ringmaster's Boom Bolt.

