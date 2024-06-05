Fortnite leaker hints at upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for Rocket League 

A new Fortnite leak has just surfaced, hinting that the previously rumored Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration is likely to be released in Chapter 5 Season 3. This crossover has likely been in the works for a very long time, with leaks related to it first arriving before the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3.

A new post, presented @SamLeakss on X, hints at an upcoming bundle related to the collaboration. It will most likely feature a car body inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. For those unaware, the leaker is well known within the community, having accurately predicted the theme for Chapter 5 Season 3 as well as the collaborations that were included in the Wrecked Battle Pass.

The new leak suggests a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bundle was added to Rocket League's files recently, and since this title and Fortnite are owned by Epic Games, it might be a sign that the collaboration is arriving later "this summer."

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could expand to other Epic Games properties

According to the leak provided by @SamLeakss, the bundle, reportedly titled “Caribbean Bundle,” was added to the Rocket League files recently and is likely to be released soon in that title. The release date for the Caribbean Bundle in that title will probably coincide with the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration's launch date in FN, giving players of both games something to look forward to.

The Caribbean Bundle being added to Rocket League could also be seen as a sign towards the bundle being released into the FN Item Shop for players to acquire and use not just in Battle Royale modes but also in Rocket Racing.

While the collection's contents are not yet known, it is likely that it will feature a vehicle as well as other customization options for cars inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The potential synergy of such collaborations can be attributed to Disney investing $1.5 billion in Epic Games. This investment opened up the way for much-anticipated collaborations like Pirates of the Caribbean.

The new leaks suggest Epic Games is gearing up for yet another memorable collaboration, one that is likely to come out this summer.

