Fortnite leaks showcase dialogues that hint at Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration 

With the release of the v30.10 update, new Fortnite leaks have surfaced, hinting at the previously leaked Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. The crossover with the beloved Disney franchise has been in the works for a while, and with the constant stream of leaks regarding it, players undoubtedly have something to look forward to in Chapter 5 Season 3.

The leaks regarding the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration were brought forward by Wensoing, a prominent leaker and personality in the Fortnite sphere, who has provided various accurate predictions in the past, including Fortnite Festival's collaboration with Metallica.

Fortnite leaks suggest in-game characters will discuss the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration with players

The leaks feature dialogues that indicate the collaboration will be teased in-game for a while before coming to fruition. This means that in-game characters and NPCs will talk about the collaboration when Epic Games begins to build up to the ambitious crossover. Owing to the leaks provided by Wensoing, we have our first look at the dialogues that will act as teasers for the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration:

"People around the coast have been talking."

"Something about ships in the distance."

"Black flags hoisted high..."

"There's been some rough waters off the coast lately."

"At first I thought it was another sandstorm."

As of now, it is not known which NPCs will have these dialogues. However, it is interesting to note that the dialogues talk about ships in the distance and draw comparisons to the sandstorm that served as the build-up to Chapter 5 Season 3. This suggests that as the game leads into the collaboration, players will potentially be able to notice elements such as pirate ships with black flags in the distance.

However, it is important to remember that the information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change in the future as Epic Games gears up for the massive collaboration with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

