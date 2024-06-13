Everything new in Fortnite Festival Season 4 featuring Metallica

The latest update of Fortnite Festival Season 4 has dropped and players cannot keep calm after various new updates and features have been introduced to the popular game mode. The much-awaited Fortnite Festival Season 4 arrives on June 13 and is centered around the globally acclaimed Heavy Metal band Metallica.

The Fortnite Festival Season 4 introduces a host of new features and a brand new mode - Battle Stage, that has taken fans of the game mode by storm. Here's everything new in Fortnite Festival Season 4.

Battle Stage and all the other announcements in Fortnite Festival Season 4

The new Festival Season introduces a brand-new game mode

Battle Stage is the new PvP game mode in Fortnite Festival. (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

One of the biggest updates in the new Fortnite Festival season is the introduction of a new game mode - Battle Stage: a PvP experience that allows players to compete in Fortnite Festival and battle it out to victory.

Trending

This new game mode can host up to 16 players and eliminate players every round till the last one standing wins the coveted title of the master jammer. This new game mode will feature all-new Jam Tracks that will be introduced in this season.

Metallica is here to set fire to Fortnite Festival Season 4

Metallica lands in the Fortnite Festival (Image via Epic Games)

This new season of Fortnite is centered around one of the most critically acclaimed Heavy Metal bands of all time: Metallica, and players cannot wait to experience their music across the game modes.

From items and skins to outright weapons that are sure to cause mass destruction, Fortnite has announced tons of new updates and features to include Metallica across various experiences in Fortnite.

All-new Festival Pass loaded with exclusive rewards

The Fortnite Festival Season 4 Pass is packed with rewards (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Festival announced the new Festival Pass for Season 4 and it is loaded to the brim with a whole host of new items Jam Tracks and outfits that players can claim.

The Pass also contains cosmetics and Jam Tracks, which players can now use as lobby music as well. Apart from the emotes and outfits, the premium reward track in the Pass will also provide exclusive outfits and guitar skins.

Metallica live event in Fortnite Festival

Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury will be one of the greatest in-game live events. (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite festival has announced a Metallica live event titled "Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury" that players can tune into. Fortnite promises this live event to be one of the best in recent times.

It will take place for two days (June 22 and 23) and will cover a discography of the six most popular songs by the globally acclaimed Heavy Metal band. Players should definitely tune into this limited time experience.

Four new outfits to Jam your way to glory

Tons of new Metallica outfit for players to enjoy (Image via Epic Games)

There are outfits featuring Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, and James Hetfield in the all new Fortnite Festival Season 4 Premium Reward Track! The Lars Ulrich Outfit can be unlocked simply by purchasing the Premium Reward Track. These exclusive skins also have LEGO variants that players can use while farming XP in LEGO Fortnite.

Apart from that, the Puppet Master James, Puppet Master Lars, Puppet Master Kirk, and the Puppet Master Robert skins will also be available to purchase from the Item Shop till the end of the season on August 16, 2024.

Host of new tracks to choose from

There is a host of new Jam Tracks introduced for players to jam along to (Image via Epic Games)

Players who purchase the Festival Pass' premium reward track are rewarded with the Jam Track of the hit song 'One'. Apart from that, they can also get their hands on these coveted tracks from the Item Shop:

Metallica - “Enter Sandman”

Metallica - “Fuel”

Metallica - “Master of Puppets”

Metallica - “Ride the Lightning”

Metallica - “The Unforgiven”

Metallica - “Wherever I May Roam”

Fortnite has also announced that more Jam Tracks and Metallica experiences will be coming to the game and the Fortnite Festival mode until the end of this season on August 16, 2024.

This collaboration is a feast day for metalheads. Apart from Fortnite festival, Metallica experiences are coming to Battle Royale through the Ride the Lightning guitar Mythic weapon and other features in Battle Royale and the newly introduced track in Rocket Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback