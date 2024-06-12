Fortnite Festival Metallica live event: Where to watch, timing, and more

The Fortnite Festival Metallica live event is on its way, with Epic Games having announced a new season for this mode, Season 4. This new season will be centered around Metallica, one of the most globally acclaimed heavy metal bands in the music industry.

The fresh season promises players tons of new features to enjoy, along with the Fortnite Festival live event called "Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury."

How to watch the awaited Fortnite Festival Metallica live event?

Where to watch the Fortnite Festival Metallica live event?

Players can watch the live event within Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

You can watch the much-anticipated Fortnite Festival Metallica live event in this game itself. The special screening will be featured in the Festival tab as well as on the homepage for players to easily join the live occasion.

This live event will be a real treat for fans of the heavy metal band, and they will get to immerse themselves in this legendary band's world.

When is the Fortnite Festival Metallica live event happening?

The coveted live experience is happening on two days across six slots (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Festival Metallica live event is taking place on two days, June 22, 2024, and June 23, 2024. It will take place in three time slots on each of the days:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

2 pm ET

5 pm ET

11 pm ET

Sunday, June 23, 2024

10 am ET

2 pm ET

5 pm ET

This live event is much-anticipated by players worldwide, and Fortnite promises that this mode will be one to remember and that gamers will get an innovative way to experience the music of this legendary metal band.

How long is the Fortnite Festival Metallica live event?

The 30-minute experience is set to be legendary (Image via Epic Games)

The "Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury." live event will be thirty minutes long across each of the six slots. Players can log into any of these six slots according to their convenience and enjoy the music of the legendary band.

This event will cover six of Metallica's fan-favorite songs, which will be paired with engaging gameplay.

Tons of Metallica songs will be featured in the Fortnite Festival Metallica live event and the season (Image via Epic Games)

Although there has been no confirmation about which six songs have been selected from the vast discography of Metallica, fans speculate that popular tracks like Enter the Sandman will be played. This is because it was one of the songs used to tease this band's arrival in the Fortnite Festival Season 4 teaser.

Fans and metalheads look forward to the group playing in-game on June 13 as part of the new season.

Fortnite Festival Season 4 will see the introduction of a new Battle Stage mode that introduces PvP content for players in this popular game mode.

