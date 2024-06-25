Fortnite leaks suggest Epic Games' summer break to start soon

New Fortnite leaks continue to surface with every passing day, providing players with an insight into what they can see. However, the new leaks also hint at plans for the creators behind Fortnite, Epic Games, suggesting that the developers will be on vacation soon and how they are working to launch one of the game's most anticipated collaborations, Pirates of the Caribbean.

The leaks were brought forward by SpushFNBR and reshared by veteran leaker HYPEX, who's a prominent leaker in the Fortnite community and has constantly provided accurate information regarding the game's future, including recently with the v30.20 update, adding credibility to the information.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leaks hint at Epic Games releasing the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration after the summer break

According to the leaks brought forward by SpushFNBR, Epic Games is likely to go on vacation starting July 1, 2024, with the break potentially lasting till July 12, 2024. The summer break is an annual practice observed by Epic Games, and the game doesn't receive any updates or hotfixes during the vacation, with the developers releasing the Summer Update before the break.

The leaks further suggest that the game's collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean, which has been in the works for a long time, will be launched after the developers return. According to the leak, the collaboration will likely be released on July 19, 2024, a week after the vacation ends.

In addition to the collaboration, the leak hints at the first major update for Chapter 5 Season 3 after the vacation to be released on July 23, 2024, which will likely be v30.30, and while it's unknown what the update will bring, it will probably introduce The Wanderer and further develop the game's storyline involving Hope and Megalo Don and his Wasteland Warriors.

As the developers take a much-deserved break for 2024, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming collaboration with Pirates of the Collaboration and the v30.30 update shape Chapter 5 Season 3.

