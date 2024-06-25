Fortnite leaks hint at when The Wanderer will arrive on the Island

New Fortnite leaks for Chapter 5 Season 3 continue to surface, providing information about what can be expected down the line in Epic Games' wasteland saga, specifically involving the enigmatic Wanderer. The new leak gives an idea about upcoming story quests and when they will be released, with one section of these leaked quests titled "Beware The Wanderer," clearly hinting at a mysterious figure.

The leaks were brought to light by prominent Fortnite leaker and personality @Wensoing on X. Wensoing is known for providing credible information about in-game content related not just to gameplay but storylines too.

Fortnite leaks suggest The Wanderer will have an entire questline surrounding him

According to the leaks showcased by @Wensoing, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is set to receive a bunch of new storyline quests in the coming months.

The leaks showcase the dates on which the quests will go live in-game. Given below is a full list of the leaked Season 3 storyline questlines and when they will be added to the in-game quest tab for players to explore and complete:

Part 4: Pea Bois Inc. - Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Part 5: The Great Leviathan Heist - Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Part 6: Beware the Wanderer - Friday, August 9, 2024

All the quests showcased in the leak sound quite interesting, with many being tied to the themes of Chapter 5 Season 3. Among them, the Beware the Wanderer storyline quests stand out for many players.

While it is unclear what the Beware the Wanderer quests will entail, they could involve the previously leaked Wanderer NPC. The NPC is said to function unlike any other NPC players have seen in-game. The Wanderer NPC will spawn into every match and patrol the Island, watching players from a distance.

However, if a player were to get too close to the NPC, he would disappear, further adding to the mystery behind this character.

As Chapter 5 Season 3 unfolds and new storyline developments roll in, it is clear that Charlie Wen and Epic Games are setting The Wanderer up to be a massive threat the Island's inhabitants will have to deal with, potentially alongside Marvel characters in Chapter 5 Season 4.

