Fortnite leaks suggest The Wanderer will become an NPC on the map soon

New Fortnite leaks accompanying the v30.20 update for Chapter 5 Season 3 claim that developers are adding elements to further expand the game's storyline, specifically The Wanderer. The character has become one of the most intriguing aspects of Chapter 5 Season 3 since its beginning. And now, it seems like Epic Games is ready to bring him into the game as an NPC.

The leaks regarding The Wanderer becoming an NPC in Chapter 5 Season 3 were brought forward by prominent leakers and Fortnite personalities Wensoing and ShaneFNBR_, who have provided accurate information regarding the v30.20 update.

Fortnite leaks suggest that The Wanderer will soon arrive on the Island

Expand Tweet

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

According to the leaks, The Wanderer has finally received a physical model in the game. While he does not feature a face as of yet, the rest of his design closely resembles what we have seen in teasers for him such as the Nitro Fusion Megalo Don Loading Screen. The character model features a hooded figure with no body, instead having a black aura within the hood and cape.

The leaks suggest that once The Wanderer joins other NPCs in Chapter 5 Season 3, he will spawn somewhere random during a match and patrol the Island throughout a session. However, if a player gets too close to The Wanderer NPC, he will vanish, keeping in line with the character's mysterious demeanor hinted at by various characters in the game.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the NPC will reportedly have a "First Appearance" location when he comes to the game. This could be hinting at the very first location The Wanderer spawns in after his introduction. With all of these hints and clues, it is clear that Epic Games and Charlie Wen are building him up to be a force to be reckoned with in Chapter 5.

Check out other Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback