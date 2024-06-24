Fortnite leaks suggest Wolverine Weapon X skin could release in July

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Wolverine Weapon X skin could be released in July. The information was brought to light by ShiinaBR and re-shared by numerous others. This version or snapshot of the character is the one that was featured in X-Men: Apocalypse. Given that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is rumored to be Marvel-themed, this could be hinting toward it.

Based on what is known, the Wolverine Weapon X skin could be released on July 5, 2024. This date could change, but for now, it's the most likely one. At the moment, the Fortnite Item Shop section for the character is still in development. This means that Epic Games has a bit more work to do before they are ready to unleash the Wolverine Weapon X skin. That said, there's more to the matter at hand.

Fortnite leaks suggest Wolverine Weapon X to have five cosmetics items in the set

Based on the information provided by ShiinaBR, Wolverine Weapon X is set to have five items as part of the cosmetic set. This would likely include an Outfit, Back Blink, Pickaxe, Wrap, and perhaps a Loading Screen or Glider. The Outfit could also have a Selectable Style, but that's not known for the time being.

The cosmetics will all likely belong to the Marvel Series as Wolverine is part of the MCU. This will increase the total number of Fortnite Marvel Skins featured in the Metaverse. For fans of the character, there's more to it than just cosmetics.

Wolverine Weapon X could be an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

On June 22, ImPeQu discovered an unfinished Bunker within the game's files. While bunkers are not new, this one will be an upcoming Landmark in-game and housed Wolverine Weapon X. This is evident from the marks made using his Adamantium Claws. There are quite a few that can be seen.

It is also being speculated that Wasterlander Magneto was kept captive here as well. This is based on the fact that there are two large glass vats present within the bunker. It is unclear what purpose it served, but it was likely used to experiment on both of these mutants.

On that note, it is unclear if Wolverine Weapon X will play a role in the Storyline. As for Wasterlander Magneto, he has a few dialogues related to The Wanderer, who is currently one of Fortnite's biggest secrets. It will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned for both of them.

