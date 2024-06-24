Leaks hint at another potential Fortnite x Lethal Company collaboration 

According to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, a second Fortnite x Lethal Company collaboration could be in development. Given how popular the game has become since being launched on October 9, 2023, it would make sense for Epic Games to cash in on it. To be fair, with fans loving the first collaboration, having another would be a win-win situation for everyone.

Based on the information relayed by HYPEX, it would appear that Epic Games has added another Fortnite Item Shop section for Lethal Company. This was spotted by leaker/data-miner SpushFNBR a few hours ago. Given that all cosmetics associated with the collaboration already fit into one section, the second section is completely blank.

As such, the only logical conclusion is that more cosmetics are being developed for a future collaboration. What they could be remains a complete mystery. However, taking into account that certain franchises have had multiple collaborations, we cannot rule out another Fortnite x Lethal Company collaboration.

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Second Fortnite x Lethal Company collaboration could feature more characters

The first collaboration was very basic in nature, with The Employee (Outfit) added alongside Oxygen Tank (Back Bling), Stop Sign (Pickaxe), and the Company Jig, which has since become a very popular Emote in-game.

The second collaboration could feature more Outfits. Perhaps Coil-Heads and Nutcrackers could be added in. They would fit perfectly in-game and add to the many wacky characters that are already part of the Metaverse.

Expand Tweet

Lethal Company monsters such as The Ghost Girl and The Masked would also fit in decently. With Fortnitemares 2024 coming up soon, it would be the perfect time to add them. They could even be featured as NPCs on the island, and players could defeat them to obtain special items/weapons.

Aside from Outfits, Jesters could be turned into really cool Back Blings. They could be reactive in nature and do an animation when players get an elimination or open a chest. Circuit Bees would also make great Back Blings.

That being said, given the creative liberties Epic Games takes when designing these cosmetics, they could look a bit different in Fortnite. Nevertheless, they will be familiar enough for fans to recognize.

When could the next Fortnite x Lethal Company collaboration take place?

With the first Fortnite x Lethal Company collaboration occurring just a few days ago on June 1, 2024, it's far too soon for another one. It could be a few months before the next collaboration occurs. Leakers/data-miners will share information about the same as and when something comes to light.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback