Lethal Company Bestiary: All monsters, explored

The world of Lethal Company is filled to the brim with multiple monsters. These monsters can be minor annoyances that are rather easy to deal with or deadly foes that can instantly kill you. Dealing with them is crucial to surviving through the night and successfully obtaining your required profit quota for the mission.

A breakdown of each monster, along with their power levels and miscellaneous other stats, can be found discussed below.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated over time to reflect new entries.

All monsters in Lethal Company

There are a total of 19 monsters or “entities” in the current build of Lethal Company, each possessing unique characteristics and threat levels:

Snare Flea

The Snare Flea (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Snare Fleas can be found hanging on the ceiling, waiting for unsuspecting players to appear before them. Once in range, the Snare Flea will jump on the head of the player (much like a Facehugger), killing them within seconds. The best way to deal with it is to have a party member attack you or dash your way to the exit to dislodge the entity.

3 Health

1 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn on 220-Assurance

Found indoors

Hoarding Bug

The Hoarding Bug (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Hoarding bugs are usually seen collecting loot and are mostly harmless. They are rather easy to deal with, only turning hostile once you attempt to steal their items.

2 Health

1 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn on 220-Assurance

Found indoors

Hygrodere

The Hygrodere (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

The Hygrodere is also another low-level enemy, being relatively easy to avoid thanks to its slow movement speed. The monster can easily kill you on contact, so be careful around it. Using the Boombox will distract it, sending it into a trance-like state.

Immune

1 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn on 21-Offense

Found indoors

Spore Lizard

The Spore Lizard (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Also known as Puffers, Spore Lizards are low-level enemies that usually steer away from players in Lethal Company. These monsters are usually not worth fighting. The Spore Lizard releases a cloud of spores when provoked that can temporarily blind the player.

Immune

1 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn on 41-Experimentation

Found indoors

Nutcracker

A downed Nutcracker in Lethal Company (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Resembling a large toy soldier, Nutcrackers are some of the most dangerous foes in Lethal Company. The mechanical soldier carries with it a shotgun and is also capable of melee attacks. The best way to deal with a Nutcracker is to stay completely still, as it responds to movement (with its Third Eye). Killing this enemy will drop the Shotgun.

5 Health

1 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn on 85-Rend

Found indoors

Coil-Head

The Coil-Head (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

The Coil-Head resembles a mannequin with a head attached to a spring. Much like the Weeping Angels (from Doctor Who), these monsters can only move and attack the player if they break direct eye contact. Always face toward the Coil-Head when attempting to flee.

Immune

1 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn on 21-Offense

Found indoors

Masked

Players confront a Masked in Lethal Company (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

The Masked refers to human players possessed by the otherwise lifeless masks found scattered in Lethal Company. Holding the mask for an extended period of time will cause the player to be possessed, turning them hostile. The Masked will then attempt to hunt down other players, turning them into more Masked.

4 Health

1 Power Level

Can be stunned

Likely to spawn on 85-Rend

Found indoors

Ghost Girl

The Ghost Girl (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

The Ghost Girl is one of the more intriguing monsters in Lethal Company. She will appear to a random player during your playthrough while being entirely invisible to everyone else. While she may initially seem harmless, the Ghost Girl will slowly chase down the targeted player and eventually kill them.

Immune

2 Power Level

Cannot be shocked

Likely to spawn on 85-Rend

Found indoors

Bunker Spider

The Bunker Spider (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Resembling a large spider, the Bunker Spiders are extremely aggressive. They can be found indoors, spinning webs nearby. If a player touches a web, the nearby spider will immediately begin to hunt them down.

5 Health

3 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn in 41-Experimentation

Found indoors

Bracken

The Bracken (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Also known as the Flower Men, the Bracken resemble large bipedal entities that stalk and hunt down players from the shadows. When in contact, they will immediately kill the player and dispose of their bodies. The Bracken can be stalled by maintaining eye contact for a short duration of time. Staring for an extended period of time will cause them to turn aggressive, however.

5 Health

3 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn in 56-Vow

Found indoors

Thumper

The Thumper (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

The Thumper is a menacing, fast-moving creature. This monster is incredibly aggressive and possesses powerful eyesight. Interestingly, they are completely deaf. The Thumper can hunt down unprepared players in seconds but can fumble around corners.

4 Health

3 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn in 21-Offense

Found indoors

Jester

The Jester in Lethal Company (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Resembling a jack-in-the-box, Jesters are some of the most dangerous enemies players will encounter in Lethal Company. While initially harmless, the Jester becomes highly aggressive once its head emerges from the box. In this state, it will chase down the player at an incredible speed for around 5-10 seconds until it gives up and returns to a docile state.

Immune

3 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn in 85-Rend

Found indoors

Eyeless Dog

The Eyeless Dog in Lethal Company (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Eyeless Dogs, as the name implies, are monsters that resemble dogs without the power of sight. These dogs have strong hearing capabilities and can hunt down players easily, capable of killing them in one hit. Additionally, they can also enter ships if not careful.

12 Health

2 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely on spawn on 8-Titan

Found outdoors

Forest Keeper

The Forest Keeper (Image via Zeekerss)

Also known as Forest Giants, the Forest Keepers are fast-moving, humongous monsters in Lethal Company. Unfortunately, players caught within their sights will be eaten alive in seconds. The Forest Keeper possesses great eyesight but is incapable of hearing.

Immune

3 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn on 56-Vow

Found outdoors

Earth Leviathan

The Earth Leviathan (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Earth Leviathans usually lurk underneath the surface, waiting for unsuspecting prey to walk over them. They resemble a giant worm and can burrow out of the ground when agitated. Their attacks are usually easy to avoid.

Immune

2 Power Level

Cannot be shocked

Likely to spawn on 220-Assurance

Found outdoors

Baboon Hawk

The Baboon Hawk (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

This flying creature can be commonly found in groups. The Baboon Hawk will initiate an attack only if their group is larger than the party's. An effective method to deal with them involves shouting at them using the Microphone. They are also incredibly hostile towards Eyeless Dogs, often entering into fights.

6 Health

1 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn on 61-March

Found outdoors

Circuit Bee

The Circuit Bee (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Circuit Bees can be found within hives and are usually not aggressive. However, when provoked (usually by destroying their hives), they will attack the player by shocking them. They are also known as Red Bees.

Immune

1 Power Level

Likely to spawn on 61-March

Cannot be shocked

Spawns during daytime

Manticoil

The Manticoil (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

Manticoils are an entirely harmless avian species. Possessing four wings, they can be found both on the ground and in the skies. When approached by a player, they will immediately scatter.

1 Health

1 Power Level

Can be shocked

Likely to spawn on 21-Offense

Spawns during daytime

Roaming Locust

The Roaming Locusts (Image via Lethal Company Wiki)

The Roaming Locusts are another set of entirely harmless monsters in Lethal Company. They are usually found outdoors, moving in a spherical formation. Approaching them or shining a Flashlight in their direction will cause them to scatter. These monsters do not attack players.

Immune

1 Power Level

Cannot be shocked

Likely to be found on 41-Experimentation

Spawns during daytime

For more guides, check out our Lethal Company hub on Sportskeeda.