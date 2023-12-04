Boombox in Lethal Company: How to get and best ways to use

The Boombox is one of the more useful items that you will be able to get your hands on in Lethal Company. It will allow you to avoid enemy encounters when the odds are stacked against you, helping you survive longer in a land filled with monsters out to get you.

The Boombox is a scrap item that is not at all expensive to acquire. However, it’s one of the more beneficial items that you will come across in the game.

There is a fair bit of confusion among community members as to how they can go about acquiring the item for themselves.

Today’s Lethal Company guide will go over some of the things you need to do to obtain the Boombox and the best ways of using it.

How to get the Boombox in Lethal Company

To acquire the Boombox in Lethal Company, you first need to secure 60 credits. As it’s considered to be a scrap item in the game, the Boombox is pretty inexpensive, and you can get your hands on it pretty early on.

Once you have obtained the necessary amount of credits, you will be required to make your way to the Terminal of the ship. You can then do the following:

Write “Store” and press enter to open the Store menu.

Then write “Boombox” to order the item.

Confirm the purchase and press Enter again

Once you have invested the credits to purchase the Boombox, you will be required to collect it. A delivery ship will arrive to where you have landed, so make sure to obtain it before heading out.

Best ways to use the Boombox in Lethal Company

The Boombox is one of the more useful items that you will come across in the game, and it has are two primary functions:

1) Avoid enemy encounters

The first and the most basic use will be to use it to avoid any enemy encounter. The Boombox will let you distract enemies, especially the Eyeless Dogs and the Hygroderes. Just set this item up to pull the enemy away from the path through which you are planning to go.

2) Party hangout mechanic

Lethal Company has a neat little hangout mechanic that you can try out with the Boombox. If you play it on the ship, it will let your characters dance around, creating a brief moment of fun with your friends before heading out to tackle all the monsters.