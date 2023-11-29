5 best scrap items to loot in Lethal Company

Not every day do you see an indie co-op game garner a huge fanbase, but Lethal Company did just that with its launch in October 2023. This survival horror game is perfect for those seeking an adrenaline-pumping experience with its creepy environment and fearsome monsters. It features a straightforward gameplay that can easily hook players for hours.

Much of its gameplay revolves around selling scrap on abandoned moons. There are tons of scrap items you can collect, but each one holds a different Credit. If you are looking to strategize in the game, here are the best scrap items to collect in Lethal Company.

Gold bar, Cash Register, and other best scrap items to loot in Lethal Company

1) Gold Bar (156 Credits)

Gold Bars hold a considerable amount of weight. (Image via Zeekerss)

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Gold Bars are on this list. These items are as valuable on the moon as it is on Earth. It's the ultimate treasure for any worker in Lethal Company, boasting the highest selling price among scrap items at 156 Credits. It's often hidden in difficult-to-access areas such as locked doors.

However, with value comes flaws. Gold Bars are very heavy, which can reduce your movement speed. Moreover, it takes up a considerable amount of Inventory slots, so make sure to sell them immediately after looting.

2) Cash Register (120 Credits)

Cash Registers are high-value items in the game. (Image via Zeekerss)

The Cash Register is a two-handed scrap item, instantly making it a risky thing to loot. However, the potential reward makes it worth the challenge. Boasting a top value of 120 Credits, it is one of the best scrap items to collect in the game.

Like the Gold Bar, an associated risk in looting the Cash Register is its heavy weight, significantly reducing the player's movement speed. Looting this, therefore, requires a high level of awareness, especially in more hostile environments.

3) Fancy Lamp (94 Credits)

Fancy Lamp serves a dual purpose in the game. (Image via Zeekerss)

A good old Fancy Lamp is highly valuable in Lethal Company. Not only is it valued at 94 Credits, but it's also a practical light source in the game's dark environment. Similar to the Cash Register, the Fancy Lamp is a two-handed item that restricts players from interacting with additional objects and their environment.

The biggest threat in transporting this item is that it makes everyone more visible to enemy monsters. It is important to use it strategically to balance the advantages of its illumination with the potential risks of increased visibility.

4) Painting (92 Credits)

Paintings are valuable items but can obstruct the carrier's view. (Image via Zeekerss)

Art pieces instinctively have great value, and Paintings in Lethal Company are no different. These scrap items are among the most lucrative in the game, fetching up to 94 Credits each. However, being a two-handed item, transporting paintings won't be an easy task and its large size can significantly obstruct your view.

To manage Paintings efficiently, it is recommended to carry and leave them outside in a location near the ship for storage. This simplifies the retrieval process, making it much easier to collect other items in the room.

5) Hairdryer (80 Credits)

The Hairdryer can be sold for up to 80 Credits. (Image via Zeekerss)

The Hairdryer may come as a surprise to many Lethal Company players, but it's actually one of the best items to loot in the game. Aside from its impressive value of 80 Credits, it's also a one-handed item, allowing you to carry it with ease.

You need to exercise caution when looting this, though, as it generates noise when activated. This can potentially attract enemies and reduce your survival chances. Overall, it's a highly recommended loot, and you should grab it every time you get the chance.

These are the five best scrap items to collect in Lethal Company. Check this article for more information about the items in the game.