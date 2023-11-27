Lethal Company item tier list

The surprise hit indie co-op survival horror game Lethal Company has been climbing popularity charts since its October 2023 release. Like any good horror game, it also features a set of weapons/items that can be used for exploration and self-defense. No item is created equal, however, and players will find that some are more effective than others.

Join us as we explore the various items available, ranking them into a definite tier list on the basis of their usefulness.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list for items in Lethal Company

Readers can refer to the tier list above for a definitive ranking of all in-game items. Keep in mind that this is based on the current build of the game (as of November 27, 2023). It is subject to change with future updates.

SS Tier

Using a Walkie-Talkie (Image via Zeekerss)

The SS tier consists of the best in-game items players can get their hands on in Lethal Company. These items are incredibly useful to have in your inventory, making your playthroughs a tad bit easier. The SS tier includes:

Stun Grenade

Walkie-Talkie

Pro Flashlight

Shovel/Yield Sign/Stop Sign

Of these, both the Pro Flashlight and Walkie-Talkie remain the absolute best, thanks to their basic yet all-important ability to light up dark corridors and stay in contact with your teammates during more complicated missions.

The Stun Grenade and Shovel are great self-defense weapons, allowing you to escape from enemies when required.

S Tier

The Teleporter (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

The S tier items are in no way inferior to the SS tier but, in comparison, usually possess a more niche use case. These items can still come in handy under specific situations:

Zap Gun

Lockpick

Boombox

Teleporter

Radar Booster

The Zap Gun and Teleporter are particularly handy to have despite their high cost. Both items allow for a quick escape, buying you a second chance against the enemy. On the other hand, the Boombox is used to lure in enemies. Coupled with the Radar Booster, you can easily keep track of enemies and divert them as and when necessary.

The Lockpick is simple but effective, used to unlock doors when you do not possess a key.

A Tier

Using the TZP Inhalant (Image via YouTube/BJRoberts898)

The A tier is used to generalize a section of materials that have even more niche uses than the S tier. These items are entirely optional, with most playthroughs not requiring them at all. They include:

Extension Ladder

Loud Horn

Jetpack

TZP Inhalant

The Loud Horn and TZP Inhalant are arguably the best of the lot, allowing for quick distractions and increased carrying capacity respectively. Meanwhile, the Jetpack and Extension Ladder, while being useful for maneuvering obstacles or large gaps, is great to have but rarely required.

B Tier

The basic Flashlight (Image via Zeekerss)

The B tier of Lethal Company items are the most basic and sometimes downright risky tools. They are almost entirely outclassed by the SS, S, and A tiers while simultaneously offering major drawbacks. The B tier includes the following:

Clown Horn/Airhorn

Inverse Teleporter

Flashlight

The Airhorn and Inverse Teleporter are not recommended in most games. In particular, the Airhorn is a worse version of the Walkie-Talkie that gives away your location. Meanwhile, the Inverse Teleporter is too RNG-heavy for sustained usage.

The Flashlight is completely outshined by the Pro Flashlight and is not worth the investment.

