5 beginner mistakes to avoid in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is a brutal game on all fronts. This title doesn't bother with handholding, so players can expect to learn its mechanics the hard way. From gathering loot to escaping monsters, there is strategy involved in every aspect. Newcomers, in particular, will likely struggle due to this, with many sessions going awry right off the bat.

With that said, here are a few tips for players to avoid early-game pitfalls in Lethal Company.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 things new players should know about Lethal Company

1) Avoid eclipsed moons when starting out

Expand Tweet

Lethal Company has various moons players can travel to. Each offers different terrains, weather effects, and more. The harder ones can feature specific conditions, one of which is eclipse, the most challenging modifier to play with. This means it will be dark all the time on those moons. Since the game begins at nighttime, this will limit visibility.

If that was not enough, monsters are abundant and hostile at night. So, new players will quickly find themselves in trouble as those entities won't just be more aggressive but also great in number. Instead, aim for the first three easier moons, which are free to travel to as well.

2) Do not leave the ship door open unless absolutely required

Expand Tweet

A player staying back to man the ship's monitors is important for tracking other players who are risking their lives to gather loot from hostile bases teeming with terrifying creatures. However, the monitoring room is not a safe zone. Leaving its door open means a monster may wander in and end up devouring the unaware crew member onboard.

This is especially true if there are noise sources in the base. The person manning the monitors should stay vigilant at all times and only open the door to allow entry to other crew members.

3) Solo exploration can be hazardous

Expand Tweet

The bases in Lethal Company are randomly generated, so the layout, loot, monsters, and so on vary each run. This doesn't just keep playthroughs fresh and rewarding but also ups the challenge similarly. As such, it is best to have a team and work with them as a joint operation.

Many enemies require coordination to evade, and certain loot can weigh down players. Because of this, solo exploration can be very dangerous. In other words, players should have at least one other team member with them if they wish to go off exploring other areas in the base.

4) Be smart about spending credits on shop items

Expand Tweet

The shop can be accessed from the ship's terminal and offers a variety of tools to buy, which will arrive via a drop pod outside the spacecraft. Many of these can be useful, some more than others. As such, players should ensure they have a plan in mind and purchase the right items for the job. The two Teleporters, for instance, can be clutch in certain scenarios.

Other options include items like flashlights to improve visibility and walkie-talkies for in-game communication. Boom-boxes can help distract foes, while jetpacks allow traversing vertical spaces. As it should be clear by now, each item has different uses and comes with a different price tag, so spend credits wisely.

5) Do not leave an ally's corpse unattended

Expand Tweet

Given the high level of difficulty, dying in Lethal Company is a matter of when and not if. So when a team member dies, players should try to retrieve their body if possible. Different enemies treat corpses differently — some will devour them entirely, while others will stash them away in nests. Taking allies' corpses back to base also ensures players do not suffer a penalty when the ship leaves for the day.

Lethal Company is available for the PC exclusively via Steam.