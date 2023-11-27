Lethal Company Radar Booster: How to get, uses, and more

The Lethal Company Radar Booster is one of the few in-game items that significantly simplifies gameplay for players. Considering that the surface of the moons isn't exactly favorable, utilizing this item can help increase survivability. Though the game's inventory is limited at this point, the available items can be used to make the gameplay easy to some extent. Hence, it's important to acquire the Radar Booster early in the game because having it can aid in survivability to a great degree.

Here's how players can get and use the Radar Booster in Lethal Company.

Where to find the Radar Booster in Lethal Company?

As of now, the only place where you can find the Radar Booster in Lethal Company is in the store. It's worth noting that any item that can give you an edge in the game cannot be looted. The only way to get it is to purchase it.

The Radar Booster costs 50 Credits, which is fairly cheap, but it's always a wise idea to stock up on multiple copies of this item, making it slightly expensive. During the game's early stages, it isn't easy to earn credits, so save up as much as you can and invest it in this particular item.

To purchase this, make your way to the terminal and then navigate to the "Store" menu. Once you're there, type "Radar Booster" and select the entry. Enter the number of units you want to purchase and then confirm your order. Your purchase will be delivered to you via a rocket.

How to use a Radar Booster in Lethal Company

Using a Radar Booster in Lethal Company is very simple. All you need to do is place it on the ground, and it will activate automatically. Once you've placed it on the ground, it will show up on the screen in the terminal.

So, the player monitoring the terminal can track you or your teammates if you're near it. Not only that, they will also be able to use the terminal to ping it. When that happens, the Radar Booster will emit a loud sound.

You can then follow this sound and reach its location if lost. Using the ping, you can also lure monsters to its location and away from the other players on the map. Finally, you can use it as a camera to monitor the area for incoming threats.

Overall, the Radar Booster is quite a handy item, given its uses, making it probably one of the most efficient items in the game so far.

