Lethal Company credit farm: How to make money quickly

Lethal Company is all about gathering loot to trade for credits, which in turn can be used to buy goods and tools for surviving the terrors on the various moons. With credits being the most important resource for progression in the game, players will need to figure out strategies for getting more money as fast as possible, while also avoiding the hazards the game throws at them.

So here are a few ways that they can use to farm credits in Lethal Company alongside their crewmates.

Prioritizing valuable loot and team survival is key to farming the most credits in Lethal Company

There are many items and loot in Lethal Company (Image via Zeekerss)

Firstly, credits are obtained by selling items gathered from bases on moons. These are categorized into two types: one-handed and two-handed. The former are plentiful and can be carried in one hand, with the other available to interact with the environment, like doors and switches. Meanwhile, two-handed items don't just prevent secondary interactions, they also weigh the player down. At the same time, they are much more valuable than one-handed items.

Players can scan while exploring bases to see what items are around them, and their selling value as well. Be sure to scan frequently, as this doesn't just highlight loot lying around in dim lighting conditions or darkness, but also any potential threats that may be lurking around. The monsters in Lethal Company are very deadly so players must co-coordinate with the rest of the team to succeed.

Dilly-dallying can lead to failure (Image via Zeekerss)

If a player dies, then the remaining team members should try to bring their bodies back alongside the loot to avoid being penalized at the end of the run. However, maximizing profits is also the name of the game. If everyone dies or the ship leaves, then the run will be over. So they need to pay attention to the time and adjust loot-hogging accordingly.

We recommend first practicing and even farming on easier moons i.e. Experimentation, Assurance, and Vow. They do not require a fee to travel, have fewer enemies than others, but also a lower amount of loot. Regardless of what moon they pick, players should focus on getting the bigger loot first when diving inside bases.

Be sure to drop them at the mouth of the entrance or the fire exit - which are the only two ways to get in and out of these mazes in Lethal Company. This way they can easily pick up all gathered items and take them back to the ship, especially if it is close by.

Expand Tweet

On that note, bases are essentially randomized dungeons with tweaked layouts, loot spawns, and monster spawns each run. We suggest having a player back at the ship to monitor other team members' progress. This is paramount to pulling off a good run as the monitor provides valuable assistance in the form of noting teammate and enemy locations, opening doors, temporarily disabling traps, and more.

The Teleporter is one of many such great tools that can help during runs. A session occurs across the period of a few in-game days, and players have a set quota to meet each day they spend on the moon.

Meeting the first segment unlocks the next, and so on. But as the days pass, the selling value of the gathered loot also increases. As such, it is recommended to wait until "0 Days Left" to sell loot to gain the most amount of credits.

Work with the team (Image via Zeekerss)

Of course, there is an inherent risk associated with this playstyle. There is no guarantee that players will survive the next run, so they may be tempted to sell it off as soon as possible. Whether to wait or make the jump is something they will have to discuss with their teammates and see what course of action is viable. This can be affected by factors like current credit amount, items purchased, and so on.

With that said, players are encouraged to go through our beginner's mistakes guide and see how newcomers should dip their toes into Lethal Company.