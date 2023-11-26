All Lethal Company terminal commands and how to use them

The terminal is an important piece of hardware in Lethal Company. Through it, players can run different commands that allow them to plan out expeditions and control various aspects of the ship. It can be considered the central hub through which other aspects of the game can be accessed. From mission planning to selling scrap, everything needs to be done through the terminal.

There are different commands that players can run in the game. Here's a quick rundown of all the Lethal Company terminal commands.

How to use the terminal in Lethal Company

To access the terminal, all you need to do is approach it and then interact with it using E (the default keybind). After that, you need to select Help to see all available commands. At this point, you'll learn that only five commands are available. These are divided into subsections.

Whenever you type a specific command in the terminal, you're either taken to a page with more information about it or sections that are included under it. That said, here are all the terminal commands in Lethal Company:

Moons

This makes up the navigation menu. Under this command, you will see the different moons available to you, including the company one. Next to each of their names, you will also find a hazard level. D is the least hazardous, while S+ is on the very opposite end of this spectrum. You can plan your expeditions to different moons from this menu.

Store

This menu will allow you to purchase items in Lethal Company. From ship upgrades to cosmetics, you can buy everything from here, provided you have the required credits. However, the unique bit about this is that you will have to type in the name of the item that you want in the terminal. Once you've done that, you will be required to confirm your order.

What's even more interesting is that all items won't be available to you every day, so you will have to make your purchases accordingly. Their prices tend to fluctuate as well, so make sure you keep an eye on them, too.

Bestiary

This command can be used to access a repository of information about all the monsters in Lethal Company. All you need to do is type the name of one of them in the terminal, and the Bestiary will tell you everything about it. However, the information about a particular monster will not be available in it if you haven't scanned it before.

Cargo

As this command's name suggests, it lets you access the cargo hold, where you can store items for later use. You can use the terminal to store or withdraw items from the cargo.

Others

This terminal command contains all the miscellaneous keywords in the game. From here, you can ping the radar booster or even control doors and turrets. Essentially, the commands in this section are useful to those staying back on the ship while directing others who are on the moon.

These are all the terminal commands that you will come across in the game. With its developer planning on releasing more updates in the coming days, it will be worth seeing if more terminal commands are added through them.