All Lethal Company scrap price list

The main goal in Lethal Company is to venture across the different moons spread out in the galaxy in pursuit of scrap. These items can then be sold in exchange for credits. While the entire ordeal may sound easy, it isn't exactly so. That is because these moons are infested with monsters. Some of them are non-lethal, whereas others will hunt the player down till they're dead.
Lethal Company is a brand new horror survival game that shot to popularity on Steam. It also has a co-op option, so players can enjoy the title with their friends. Here's a list of all the items that gamers can salvage on the moons and the prices at which they can be sold.
What does every scrap item sell for in Lethal Company?
You can come across 42 different scrap items in Lethal Company. You can use the credits you get from selling them to purchase items that can help you extract more scrap with ease or better defend yourself against some of the threats that this title's different moons harbor.
That said, here's a list of all the different pieces of scrap and their prices:
- Gold Bar 156
- Cash Register 120
- Fancy Lamp 94
- Painting 92
- Apparatus 80
- Hair dryer 80
- Perfume Bottle 76
- Dentures 72
- Toy Robot 72
- Fancy Ring 66
- Laser Pointer 66
- Wedding Ring 66
- Brass Bell 64
- Airhorn 62
- Clown Horn 62
- Golden Cup 60
- Chemical Jug 58
- Old Phone 56
- Magic Ball 54
- Red Soda 54
- Magnifying Glass 52
- Rubber Ducky 51
- Bottle Case 50
- Cog 46
- Mug 46
- Pickle Jar 46
- Tea Kettle 44
- V-Type Engine 38
- Stop Sign 36
- Fish Toy 34
- Remote 34
- Toy Cube 34
- Toothpaste 31
- Egg Beater 28
- Pill Bottle 28
- Big Bolt 26
- Cookie Mold Pan 26
- Steering Wheel 24
- Dust Pan 22
- Hairbrush 22
- Candy 21
- Metal Sheet 16
At any given point in time, you can come across multiple copies of the same scrap item at a venue. Furthermore, it's important that you explore every nook and cranny in this title because you need to meet a specific quota of scrap items with every expedition that you make. This will affect the mission rating and the XP that you receive.
This XP that you earn from each mission will help you progress through the five different ranks in Lethal Company. Dying during scrap extraction expeditions will also affect the overall score that you get during the course of those missions.