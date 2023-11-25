All Lethal Company scrap price list

The main goal in Lethal Company is to venture across the different moons spread out in the galaxy in pursuit of scrap. These items can then be sold in exchange for credits. While the entire ordeal may sound easy, it isn't exactly so. That is because these moons are infested with monsters. Some of them are non-lethal, whereas others will hunt the player down till they're dead.

Lethal Company is a brand new horror survival game that shot to popularity on Steam. It also has a co-op option, so players can enjoy the title with their friends. Here's a list of all the items that gamers can salvage on the moons and the prices at which they can be sold.

What does every scrap item sell for in Lethal Company?

You can come across 42 different scrap items in Lethal Company. You can use the credits you get from selling them to purchase items that can help you extract more scrap with ease or better defend yourself against some of the threats that this title's different moons harbor.

That said, here's a list of all the different pieces of scrap and their prices:

Gold Bar 156

Cash Register 120

Fancy Lamp 94

Painting 92

Apparatus 80

Hair dryer 80

Perfume Bottle 76

Dentures 72

Toy Robot 72

Fancy Ring 66

Laser Pointer 66

Wedding Ring 66

Brass Bell 64

Airhorn 62

Clown Horn 62

Golden Cup 60

Chemical Jug 58

Old Phone 56

Magic Ball 54

Red Soda 54

Magnifying Glass 52

Rubber Ducky 51

Bottle Case 50

Cog 46

Mug 46

Pickle Jar 46

Tea Kettle 44

V-Type Engine 38

Stop Sign 36

Fish Toy 34

Remote 34

Toy Cube 34

Toothpaste 31

Egg Beater 28

Pill Bottle 28

Big Bolt 26

Cookie Mold Pan 26

Steering Wheel 24

Dust Pan 22

Hairbrush 22

Candy 21

Metal Sheet 16

At any given point in time, you can come across multiple copies of the same scrap item at a venue. Furthermore, it's important that you explore every nook and cranny in this title because you need to meet a specific quota of scrap items with every expedition that you make. This will affect the mission rating and the XP that you receive.

This XP that you earn from each mission will help you progress through the five different ranks in Lethal Company. Dying during scrap extraction expeditions will also affect the overall score that you get during the course of those missions.