Lethal Company “Zap Gun not stopping” glitch: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Lethal Company players seem to be having issues with their Zap Guns, as the weapons fail to release the tether after using it on an enemy. This makes it so frustrating that the gun constantly keeps firing even when you do not have a use for it. The Zap Gun bug is one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the title, as it’s a recurring glitch that does not seem to have a permanent solution.

The best way to fix it will be to wait for a patch from the developer to solve it. However, there are a few workarounds that you can try and temporarily deal with the problem.

This Lethal Company guide will go over how you can work around the Zap Gun glitch in a match.

How to fix the “Zap Gun not stopping” glitch in Lethal Company

The Zap Gun glitch is occurring for more-or-less all players in the game, and apart from a straight-out hotfix, there are two ways that you will be able to deal with it:

1) Wait for its battery to run out

One of the best ways to deal with the glitch is to wait for the zap gun to run out of battery. As it’s going to be blasting away, it will eventually run out of juice, so you can choose to let it deplete its battery in order to deal with the glitch.

2) Let a player kill you

Another way to work around the Zap Gun error will be to let another player kill you and reset the weapon. While you will have to go through a respawn for it to work, it’s much faster than waiting for the gun’s battery to run out.

How to get and use the Zap Gun in Lethal Company

The Zap Gun is one of the best support weapons in Lethal Company, and to get it, you will need to purchase it from the Ship’s Terminal for 400 Credits. While an expensive choice to make, it’s considered by many in the community to be one of the best guns when it comes to multiplayer and co-op.

After equipping the Zap Gun, you can use it on the target by pressing the left mouse button. This will send out an electric tether, which will keep the enemy stunned and unable to attack.

As long as the tether is connected, the target will remain immobile, allowing the rest of your teammates to have an easier time taking it out.