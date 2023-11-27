Lethal Company “Audio not working” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Some players are facing an error in Lethal Company where the game's audio is not working and neither is the voice chat. It’s a recurring bug in the game and hampers player experience, especially in co-op mode, where communication with others is key.

Unfortunately, there are no permanent fixes that you will be able to try to deal with the error. Those looking for a definitive solution will need to wait for the developers to introduce a hotfix and patch it out.

However, the community has come up with some workarounds that you can try to temporarily solve the audio issues.

Today’s Lethal Company guide will go over things you can do to try and deal with the “Audio not working” error in the game.

How to fix “Audio not working” error in Lethal Company

1) Restart the game a couple of times

Restarting the game a couple of times seems to have temporarily dealt with the issue for many in the community. So if you are not receiving any audio from the game or are not able to use the voice chat feature, then try restarting Lethal Company, as doing so might just temporarily fix the problem for you.

2) Check your audio device

Your audio input and output device might be the ones causing the problem. Try some other device or another multiplayer title to see if the problem is with the hardware.

If the device itself is acting up, then you might want to replace it.

3) Check file integrity

Corrupt files in the installation often lead to audio issues in many multiplayer and co-op games. Here are steps to fix corrupt files in Lethal Company:

Launch Steam > Right-click on Lethal Company > Properties > Local Files > Verify Integrity of Game Files.

This will start a process that automatically goes over all the files in the installation directory and fixes the corrupt files.

4) Update your audio driver

The audio drivers on your system might be outdated, so try updating them to the latest version, as that will likely solve a lot of the sound and audio issues that your system is facing.

5) Re-install the game

While this might look like a rather drastic step to take for audio issues, re-installing the game is more than likely to fix a majority of the performance issues in the title.

So if the above steps do not work out for you, then feel free to re-install the game.

6) Wait for a patch

The best solution to the audio error will be to have the developers themselves patch out the issue. You can wait for a hotfix and make sure the game is always updated to the latest version.