Lethal Company “an error occurred” bug: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Lethal Company players seem to be running into a problem where they are getting the “an error occurred” message that prevents them from joining a match or making their way inside a lobby. It’s one of the more popular bugs in the game and incredibly annoying to deal with, as there are no permanent fixes to solve it. Fortunately, there are a few community-found fixes to temporarily deal with the issue.

Today’s Lethal Company guide will go over some of the steps you can take to work around the “an error occurred” bug.

How to fix the “an error occurred” bug in Lethal Company

Here are some of the ways that you can try to deal with the “an error occurred” bug in Lethal Company:

1) Scan and fix file integrity

The error can occur if there are a few corrupt files in the installation directory. To fix it, you need to scan and fix the files. Here are the steps to follow:

Launch Steam > Right-click on Lethal Company > Properties > Local Files > Verify Integrity of Game Files.

This will launch a process that will automatically go over all the files that are installed for the game and then fix the ones that may have been damaged or corrupted.

2) Restart the game

While this may not seem like much of a solution, many in the community have stated that restarting Lethal Company a couple of times seems to have solved the issue for them.

You might want to try this as well and see if restarting the game works out for you.

3) Update your graphics drivers to the latest version

An outdated GPU driver might be causing the problem for you in the game, so you might want to update the driver through the respective desktop application. Both Nvidia and AMD have their own apps that help you to automatically detect as well as install the latest driver versions.

Alternatively, you can try and do it manually as well:

Nvidia users need to go here

AMD users need to go here

4) Check server availability

The error might be occurring because the servers themselves are either down for maintenance or facing login trouble. You can follow their official Discord server for more information regarding the situation. If the servers are actually down, you will have to wait for them to be stable again before logging back into the game.

5) Wait for a patch

With so many players encountering these issues in the game, the developers are more than likely to deploy a fix for the “an error occurred” bug in Lethal Company. So make sure to keep the game updated to the latest version and not miss out on any patch.