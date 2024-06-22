New updates are always followed by Fortnite leaks, and the v30.20 patch is no different. Fresh reports suggest that Epic Games might be working on a new game mode that focuses on the melee aspects and weapons related to the game's history. This does not come as a surprise, as the developer has mostly been focusing on melee weapons the past few seasons.

Now, it seems that Epic wants to provide a playground for players to fully explore the possibilities of melee combat.

The leak regarding the rumored mode was brought forward by prominent leaker and Fortnite personality, @Wensoing, on X. This individual has provided accurate information about various aspects of the game in the past, including the v30.20 update, which has the files for this new game mode.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite leaks suggest a melee-exclusive LTM could be coming to the game soon

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the leak, the rumored mode will seemingly be an LTM (Limited Time Mode), something that has not been seen in the game for quite a while. Reportedly, it will exclusively feature melee weapons from Chapter 5 Season 3 and also those that were last seen in the title in Chapter 2. Given below is a list of weapons expected to be included in the rumored game mode's loot pool:

Chains of Hades

Shockwave Hammer

Kinetic Blade

Sideways Scythe

Grapple Blade

Nitro Fists

The LTM is currently codenamed "MoonJade" and will reportedly be released soon, maybe even in Chapter 5 Season 3. It wouldn't be surprising if Epic Games dropped it without notifying players since the developers introduced the Fortnite Reload mode out of nowhere, another highlight of this title's v30.20 update.

With weapons like the Kinetic Blade and the Nitro Fists being a part of the rumored game mode, it will surely provide a competitive and unique experience that strays from regular what the Battle Royale offers.

Since the mode could also feature the Sideways Scythe, a weapon that was last seen in Chapter 2, it may also bring together different eras of the game all in one place while revitalizing the spirit of LTMs.

Check out other Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback