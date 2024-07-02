Where to find the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite

Epic Games has just added the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, allowing players to visit it and see the iconic location from Marvel Comics for themselves. The location was previously hidden behind the doors of a bunker, leading players to constantly theorize about what the bunker could be hiding, especially since bunkers are infamous when it comes to Fortnite lore.

Now, with the release of Wastelander Magneto in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass, players can visit the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite to see the testing facility that is strong enough to keep the master of magnetism locked inside it. This article will break down how you can find and visit the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite.

Where is the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Weapon X Lab on the Chapter 5 map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

As mentioned, the Weapon X Lab was previously hidden behind the gates of a sealed bunker ever since the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3. The bunker, which has now been opened to reveal the Weapon X Lab, can be found in the snowy region of the Chapter 5 map, south of the Grand Glacier POI.

While it was initially theorized that the bunker might be related to the storyline in some form, it has now been confirmed to be the containment facility for Wastelander Magneto.

However, the bunker interestingly features two holding cells. While one of them is clearly for Wastelander Magneto, the other has been theorized to be the containment unit holding Wolverine in his Weapon X form.

The two holding cells in the Weapon X Lab in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

This comes on the heels of a Weapon X Outfit being leaked recently, pointing to the character being Magneto's partner at the Weapon X Lab and teasing his potential release in the Item Shop later in Chapter 5 Season 3.

In addition to the easter eggs related to the location, you can also gain Battle Pass rewards by visiting the Weapon X Lab as venturing here unlocks the Knock, Knock, CLANG Loading Screen from the Magneto rewards.

